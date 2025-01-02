Alina Habba's NYE Outfit Completely Ruined With One Tacky Accessory
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba is once again giving her fashion critics fuel and proving that her New Year's resolution for 2025 apparently isn't a better wardrobe. While she's no stranger to outfits that flop from head to toe, Habba was close to knocking it out of the park with her New Year's look. However, it seems that her attitude got in the way, and the result was an accessory choice that was more than just tacky — it was downright embarrassing.
A cute bag is the perfect way to spice up your ensemble with a statement piece that's also practical, but Habba proves that it can also take you from a best-dressed list contender to the worst-dressed at the event. Habba accessorized her sparkly silver evening gown with a black clutch that boldly sported the silver letters "FJB." This abbreviation is clearly meant to represent the phrase "F*** Joe Biden."
In decades past, it would have been difficult to imagine an incoming president's lawyer proudly insulting a sitting president this way. These days, though, it's become far less surprising. We certainly don't always know what to expect from President-elect Donald Trump and his inner circle — but there's at least one thing we know to never expect: class.
Alina Habba's ensemble didn't send the right message
On the first day of 2025, Alina Habba took to Instagram to post a photo of her ringing in the new year. She captioned the photo, "Just sayin' HAPPY NEW YEAR FOLKS." Interestingly, though, her controversial clutch looks like the main focus of the post. Habba has long been a fan of tacky MAGA accessories, but her prevailing message going into 2025 being "f*** Joe Biden" may be taking things a bit too far.
Habba choosing to wear an inappropriate outfit for New Year's Eve is one thing, but to kick off the new year with such blatant bitterness just doesn't show Trump and his cronies in a particularly good light. No one likes a sore winner, and using your fashion choices to punch down at the president to kick off his last month in office just isn't a good look. For the record, neither is any kind of mean-spirited glitter-covered accessory.