Tacky MAGA Accessories Alina Habba Should Never Wear Again
Before she was Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba was merely an associate in her then-husband's law firm. Once she joined forces with the polarizing figure, her fame and status skyrocketed. Now, Habba is an unapologetic MAGA promoter and doesn't want anyone to forget it. In addition to singing praises to Trump and his policies in interviews and social media, she often wears her support on her sleeve — and her head, neck, and other visible areas. When she's in business mode, Habba steps out with subdued accessories: small and not-too-flashy earrings and often a cross pendant reflecting her personal faith. At political rallies, Mar-a-Lago events, and other occasions, the attorney dresses up her outfits in Trumpian style — and not in a good way.
It's cringey enough that Habba has worn inappropriate outfits in public. She once donned a tight sleeveless hot-pink jumpsuit at a shooting range, which was both unflattering and risky. (Experts recommend loose and long-sleeved attire for accuracy and safety.) Wearing workout gear on Trump's Bedminster golf course was a violation of club rules. But she also ups the ante with MAGA accents — often blinged-out ones —which goes beyond the limits of good taste. Representing the commander-in-chief in court is enough of a résumé booster; the fangirl act just seems like a desperate bid to stay in her boss's good graces. We present to the jury the following pieces of evidence and await your verdict.
Did the lawyer break the law?
The 2024 presidential election began long before Election Day. All but a few states offered early voting options, and Alina Habba was quick to remind followers of that fact. Filming from a polling site in New Jersey in October, the Trump lawyer pointed out the long line of people waiting to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting. "Wonder who I'm voting for," she smiled on Instagram. "Get out and vote, and you know who to vote for. ...Let's go! 47, baby!" Her written caption added, "I VOTED! Your turn! ULTRA MAGA FOR THE WIN!" As if her point wasn't clear enough, Habba also wore a baseball cap emblazoned with a huge "TRUMP" and an "ULTRA MAGA" crop top.
The gear wasn't just a total suck-up gesture — it was also illegal. New Jersey is one of 21 states which prohibit voters from wearing any clothing or accessories that display a candidate's name, party affiliation, or even a political issue. The restriction applies to people being within close distance of the polling site, so Habba was technically safe in the video. But if she'd tried to enter the hall wearing the shirt and hat, she would have been promptly turned away (now that would have been an interesting video!). So did the attorney cover up with a coat before joining the line? Or did she wear something neutral to vote and then change into her forbidden clothes afterward? Either way, it was a cheap plug.
Not so gaga for the MAGA sneakers
Maybe she wasn't fast enough to buy a pair of Donald Trump's red-soled "Never Surrender" sneakers before they sold out. (Only a thousand of the $350 gold high-tops were made for the limited-edition release.) But that didn't stop Habba from wearing her politics on her
soul sole. She and her family spent a day at Kicks by Sir, a Miami shoe customization studio which offers occasional painting sessions for sneakerheads. Habba painted her own one-of-a-kind Nikes featuring gold and black tops and swoosh, American flag detail, and the MAGA acronym divided in half on the shoe counters. Owner Marcus Rivero was delighted to be featured on Habba's Instagram page. "Thanks for coming by and kicking it with your family!" he commented. "Can't wait to host y'all again, and make those special golf custom kicks!"
Judging by the reaction Habba got online, maybe it's just as well her sneakers are more for display than everyday wear. Some of her followers were upset she owned a shoe brand once accused of using forced labor from the Uyghur population of China to produce their footgear. One snarker claimed Rivero doesn't have the best rep in the shoe customization world. Another referenced Habba's unsuccessful time as Trump's defense lawyer in the E. Jean Carroll sexual harassment case. "Someone's gonna have to sell a lot more ridiculous sneakers to pay the bond for the massive sum of money you lost for him in court!" they said.
Then there was the commenter who praised Habba for honoring her mother and the state of Georgia with the "MA" and "GA" detail. "It looks if you have broken free from the Orange Troll who had you prisoner under the bridge!" they said. (They were kidding...weren't they?)
A clutch with a crystal-clear message
Alina Habba doesn't always have to go shopping for merch honoring her boss; sometimes it finds her. Such was the case with this crystal-encrusted clutch bag seen here: The designer, who specializes in MAGA bags and other accessories, sent it to Habba as a gift in the spring of 2024, saying she was "honored you will wear it." The reverse side features a GOP elephant on the same gold background. Habba showed it off on Instagram, gushing about her "beautiful and meaningful new bag."
The clutch makes for a good conversation piece at a formal Mar-a-Lago dinner or a Turning Point fundraiser. Other than that, it just looks out of place in any other setting. It's a trifle gauche for a wedding or a night at the opera, too fancy for shopping at Sam's Club, and totally inappropriate for a day in the courtroom. The other problem is with the messaging. When Donald Trump was campaigning for his second term, his followers regarded him as a superhero who would eradicate all of the country's ills — from inflation to the use of "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" — all in one swoop of a pen. Bringing the purse out in 2028 would imply that Trump fell short of his goals. Maybe Habba can send it back to the designer to add a "d" to the word "save."
Habba's bandage put her worst foot forward
Never one to miss an opportunity to stump for her favorite candidate, Habba posted this shot from a medical office chair in July 2024. According to her caption, she apparently stepped on some broken glass while barefoot and had to dash to the nearest urgent care facility to remove the shards. Apparently recognizing her, the doctor added a little message on the bandage while dressing the wound. "When ur doctor is a patriot and u feel him writing on your foot... MAGA baby!" Habba crowed.
Thankfully, this particular accessory was tossed out once Habba's foot healed. Presumably she didn't go around randomly baring her sole during her recovery, either. But Habba may have regretted sharing her photo with her followers; many of the fans who responded seemed just a little too, um, enthusiastic about this feature. Good friend Donald Trump Jr. couldn't help remarking, "Going viral on the foot fetish websites (so I'm told)."
Habba's headgear made everyone see red
"Good morning from Newark Airport," Habba greeted her Instagram followers one day in July 2024. Her spoken words may have been brief, but her headgear said a lot more. She opted to board her flight wearing a baseball cap featuring the likeness of Donald Trump...smiling and holding up a middle finger. No slogan or message was visible to explain for whom the up-yours was meant, but it's pretty safe to assume it was aimed at Democratic voters, or members of the "lamestream media," or pretty much anyone who dares to have a harsh word for the president-elect.
The attorney's followers raved about the topper, with many saying they either had a similar hat, or wanted to know where they could get one. Some chortled at the thought of the reaction Habba might get from any liberals she might happen to meet in the airport. "Can you post some videos of them getting triggered? I would love to watch it," one asked. A few commenters did beg to differ, though. "Classy! Real family morals right there," said one. Another offered a caution about the messaging: "We don't want to trigger libs with a 'Trump is giving u the finger'," they said. "The lib party already painted trump as an a$$. So [it] might not be a good idea to somewhat reinforce that branding."
Habba's necklace crossed the line
Is a hat with a bird-flipping presidential candidate not crass enough for you? Never fear. In November 2023, Alina Habba showed up to an UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) event equipped not only with another crystal-embellished clutch, but also a pendant with the initials FJB. For the uninitiated, the letters stand for "F*** Joe Biden." Though a ton of fans were delighted to see Habba being so blunt about her loyalties, it's still tacky to see that kind of gesture from a trial lawyer and presidential advisor who expects to be taken seriously as a professional. (One follower also pointed out the hypocrisy of Habba's complaining about America's decline into violence and poverty one day, then attending a "gratuitious gore fest" the next.)
Apart from the tastelessness factor, the necklace is another bauble that will be irrelevant come 2025. (It was barely a slap once Kamala Harris joined the presidential race.) Wearing a smackdown of Biden after the second Trump inauguration would be like leaving up one's Christmas decorations until Valentine's Day. After a while, you just want to say, "It's over. Move on!"
Habba's jacket was a blinged-out bomb
Finally, no mention of Alina Habba's tacky attire would be complete without a mention of the sequined jacket she donned to introduce Donald Trump during his last major rally at New York's Madison Square Garden. Rivaling Melania Trump's controversial "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket for style (and certainly it outshone hers in gaudiness), the sparkling coat featured giant "45" and "47" appliqués on the sleeves, "MAGA" on the back, and "TRUMP TOUR" on the front. Blissfully unaware of the ridiculousness of it all, Habba took to the stage dancing as she showed off her clothing.
The crowd at the Garden loved it; the critics online were another story. "Looks like a lawyer who gets you found guilty of 34 felony counts," said a TikTok commenter. Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski presented it on X, formerly Twitter, and got equally brutal responses. Many compared her to a pole dancer and worse. "Dear God," said one. "I am guessing she realizes her legal career is over and is auditioning for a new job." Referencing Trump's habit of avoiding bill payment, a responder joked: "He hasn't paid her yet. Gave her an ugly Trump coat instead."
Now that Trump has won his second term, Habba probably isn't too upset over the snarking her MAGA accessories get. Now the question remains: Will this sparkle nightmare make a second appearance at the inauguration?