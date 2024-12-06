Tacky MAGA Accessories Alina Habba Should Never Wear Again

Maybe she wasn't fast enough to buy a pair of Donald Trump's red-soled "Never Surrender" sneakers before they sold out. (Only a thousand of the $350 gold high-tops were made for the limited-edition release.) But that didn't stop Habba from wearing her politics on her soul sole. She and her family spent a day at Kicks by Sir, a Miami shoe customization studio which offers occasional painting sessions for sneakerheads. Habba painted her own one-of-a-kind Nikes featuring gold and black tops and swoosh, American flag detail, and the MAGA acronym divided in half on the shoe counters. Owner Marcus Rivero was delighted to be featured on Habba's Instagram page. "Thanks for coming by and kicking it with your family!" he commented. "Can't wait to host y'all again, and make those special golf custom kicks!"

Judging by the reaction Habba got online, maybe it's just as well her sneakers are more for display than everyday wear. Some of her followers were upset she owned a shoe brand once accused of using forced labor from the Uyghur population of China to produce their footgear. One snarker claimed Rivero doesn't have the best rep in the shoe customization world. Another referenced Habba's unsuccessful time as Trump's defense lawyer in the E. Jean Carroll sexual harassment case. "Someone's gonna have to sell a lot more ridiculous sneakers to pay the bond for the massive sum of money you lost for him in court!" they said.

Then there was the commenter who praised Habba for honoring her mother and the state of Georgia with the "MA" and "GA" detail. "It looks if you have broken free from the Orange Troll who had you prisoner under the bridge!" they said. (They were kidding...weren't they?)

