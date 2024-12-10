Alina Habba Gives Her Fashion Critics Fuel After Doubling Down On Tacky Fur Coat Fail

There's no denying that Alina Habba has a thing for clothes with fur and feathers. And ethical concerns aside, we're not here to judge her for that. Fur and feathers are some of the oldest forms of clothing, dating back more than 120,000 years. What we do judge, however, is her apparent eagerness to include these elements in outfits that would look much better without them. In January 2023, yet another one of her fur outfits made the list of Alina Habba's looks that certainly missed the mark. Not only did she wear a fur jacket over a cardigan with an intricate print, but she didn't even attempt to fix the imbalance in any way.

Advertisement

Similarly, another animal-accented outfit ended up being Alina Habba's worst fashion fail to date. The attorney wore a yellow top with what appeared to be daisies embroidered on it, which, on its own, might have been salvageable. But worse still, the top was finished with feather trimmings at the bottom. Not only was the shade a complete miss for Habba, but in what can only be described as a crime against fashion, she paired it with purple pants. Some people can get by without professional stylists, but in Habba's case, she'd be better off using some of that MAGA money to hire help.