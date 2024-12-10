Alina Habba Gives Her Fashion Critics Fuel After Doubling Down On Tacky Fur Coat Fail
When Alina Habba first debuted her tacky white fur coat, the internet couldn't get over how unsightly it looked. The fur fashion fail stood out for all the wrong reasons, including what she paired it with, how everyone else was dressed, and even the weather. But if Alina Habba heard these criticisms, she's making sure to let the critics know she doesn't particularly care about making the best-dressed list — a shocking fact considering she claimed she'd choose beauty over brains. Instead, the attorney wore the tacky coat to yet another event, this time pairing it with a long black dress. And, shocker, shocker, it looks just as bad as it did the last time.
The fur coat seems to overwhelm her entire appearance, looking more like an afterthought than a cohesive part of the outfit. Worse still, the neckline of the coat makes it seem more like a shirt and doesn't exactly complement the fit. Habba would have been better off with a fur wrap that would balance the outfit elegantly without overwhelming it. For a former fashion industry worker, we definitely expect better from Habba's wardrobe.
Alina Habba has a weird relationship with clothes featuring animal accents
There's no denying that Alina Habba has a thing for clothes with fur and feathers. And ethical concerns aside, we're not here to judge her for that. Fur and feathers are some of the oldest forms of clothing, dating back more than 120,000 years. What we do judge, however, is her apparent eagerness to include these elements in outfits that would look much better without them. In January 2023, yet another one of her fur outfits made the list of Alina Habba's looks that certainly missed the mark. Not only did she wear a fur jacket over a cardigan with an intricate print, but she didn't even attempt to fix the imbalance in any way.
Similarly, another animal-accented outfit ended up being Alina Habba's worst fashion fail to date. The attorney wore a yellow top with what appeared to be daisies embroidered on it, which, on its own, might have been salvageable. But worse still, the top was finished with feather trimmings at the bottom. Not only was the shade a complete miss for Habba, but in what can only be described as a crime against fashion, she paired it with purple pants. Some people can get by without professional stylists, but in Habba's case, she'd be better off using some of that MAGA money to hire help.