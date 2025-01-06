The Wildest Rumors About Pete Davidson
When Pete Davidson got hired on "Saturday Night Live" in 2014, he was just 20 years old, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show's history. In between bringing iconic characters like Chad to life and his hilarious "Weekend Update" bits, the Staten Island native's star power and career opportunities increased tenfold. Davidson started getting into some high-profile romantic relationships and buddied up with stars like John Mulaney and Machine Gun Kelly. And by his late 20s, Davidson had proved he was more than a comedian when he started snagging major movie roles and later created and starred in his own semi-biographical comedy series, "Bupkis."
But the media and public seemed to care less about Davidson's work and more about who he was dating, a feat that "The King of Island Star" seemingly never understood. "In 12 years I've dated 10 people," he said on the "REAL ONES with Jon Bernthal" podcast in March 2023. "I don't really think that's that crazy, but to some people, it seems very interesting. That became sort of like all anyone would talk about." Davidson noted that in no way did he invite all this attention. "I'm not on Instagram, I'm not on social media," he said. "I'm not like flexing." But perhaps his social media absence has only prompted folks to get creative and start speculating. You see, Davidson has become the subject of countless wild rumors that, like his comedy series, are literally bupkis.
His penis is abnormally large
When Pete Davidson started dating Ariana Grande in 2018, many people struggled to understand why the pop superstar would associate herself with a scrappy comedian who famously lived in his mom's basement at the time. While answering questions about her then-upcoming album "Sweetener" on X (formerly Twitter), Grande seemingly hinted at why she was so smitten with him — so much so that he's the only boyfriend she got matching tattoos with with (via People). Responding to a fan's question about the length of the interlude she had dedicated to Davidson, she wrote in a now-deleted tweet: "like 10 inches? oh oh f*** ... i mean ... like a lil over a minute." Her remark, which was widely interpreted as a reference to Davidson's penis size, sent the internet into a tizzy. It wasn't long before Twitter users began associating him with the term "big dick energy."
But Davidson seemingly wasn't a fan of this illusion that he was blessed below the belt. After all, a 2020 review in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy Healthline says the average penis size is between 5.1 and 5.5 inches. With this in mind, Grande's claim suggests he has some sort of supernatural anatomy. In his 2020 Netflix special "Alive From New York," Davidson claimed that Grande's small stature likely made her think it was bigger than it was. "Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed," he said in what appeared to be an attempt to dispel the rumors.
His relationship with Kim Kardashian was fake
In October 2021, Pete Davidson impressed Kim Kardashian so much during her "Saturday Night Live" debut that they started dating the following month. But it was only a matter of time before people began claiming their relationship was bogus. In a February 2022 interview with People, which included footage of him in his bedroom, Davidson proudly had a Kardashian prayer candle on display. However, another journalist who interviewed him earlier that day provided receipts that she caught him intentionally moving the candle so it would be seen on camera, adding to the speculation.
While many folks seemed to believe their relationship was a PR stunt, Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West had a more advanced theory. In September 2022, the rapper took to Instagram to explain the far-fetched reason why he thought their relationship wasn't real. Roleplaying as Davidson to relay his hypothesis, West wrote (via Us Weekly): "Hi North I'm Skete Look at my Tattooooos. I'm a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he'll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life." West's theory — that Davidson was a "pawn" who wanted to "antagonize" him and propel him into legal trouble— seemingly had little traction outside of Ye himself. Still, the public remained skeptical of Davidson's and Kardashian's courtship.
Colin Jost ended his friendship with Pete Davidson after an incident
During his time on "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson became good friends with castmate Colin Jost. The pair, who both hail from Staten Island, even went into business together in 2022 when they purchased a decommissioned ferry for $280,000. But in September 2024, an insider told The Sun that their decade-long friendship was over. "Pete and Colin can't be in 30 Rock together," the source said. "Something big happened and Colin is now refusing to be in the same building, let alone the same room as Pete. Colin doesn't want to be associated with Pete." No details were provided as to what transpired and why Jost was seemingly so bent out of shape about Davidson.
In a follow-up The Sun article, a source shared that because of their alleged rift, Davidson would not be invited back to the show, which he left in May 2022. But celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi reported in October 2024 that a source had told them that this narrative had been exaggerated. "It's not really one specific thing, and it's not even a clear-cut feud," the source said, noting that "[Davidson's] moods and behaviors and commitments to things can vary," which may be why things fizzled out between them. The rumors were further put to rest when Davidson appeared on the show in November 2024, almost one month after reports said he wouldn't be invited back.
He started acting differently while dating Kim Kardashian
During Pete Davidson's relationship with Kim Kardashian, reports surfaced that he started acting differently. A source told The Sun in January 2022 that "Pete has become a total diva at 'SNL'," claiming he skipped rehearsals to spend time with Kardashian on the West Coast. "He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday's show," the source continued. "Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him." The unnamed person also mentioned that Davidson had security outside the building. "Colin [Jost] married an actual movie star [Scarlett Johansson], and yet Pete is getting more attention," they said.
But they may have gotten their wires crossed. An NBC spokesperson quickly set the record straight, telling Us Weekly in a statement at the time that "it's not true" and "no rehearsals have been missed" on Davidson's part. As for claims that his castmates were turning on him over his relationship, there was little evidence. In fact, his colleagues seemed supportive. "I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," Kenan Thompson told People in 2021, adding, "I'm always happy when he's happy." Chris Redd also expressed approval, joking to the outlet, "Damn, Pete. Damn! I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits, so I think they're on their way."
He went to rehab twice in 2024 and is a bad influence to John Mulaney
Pete Davidson has always been open about his mental health and substance abuse problems. The comedian, who has borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), has been to rehab a few times for various issues, including in December 2016, the summer of 2023, and July 2024. In November 2024, just months after receiving treatment, a source told The Sun that Davidson had checked into a Florida facility and "he's in pretty bad shape this time around." The source added that prior to checking in, Davidson was seeing "The Bachelor" alum Maria Georgas, but things had ended.
But according to Georgas, none of this was true. "Never dated Pete," he wrote on her Instagram Story the day after the report came out (via People). "False rumor! I'm friends with his sister." She continued: "He's not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can't believe this s*** it's very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He's literally home."
In addition to these fabricated claims, there's also been speculation that Davidson possibly influenced his friend John Mulaney's substance use issues. Mulaney, who checked into rehab for cocaine addiction and alcoholism in 2020, debunked these claims in his Netflix special "Baby J" in 2023. "Some people suggested [Davidson] and I did drugs together because he has tattoos and I am plain," Mulaney joked before clarifying, "I've never done drugs with Pete. He's always been very supportive of my sobriety."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.