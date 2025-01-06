The Wildest Rumors About Pete Davidson

When Pete Davidson got hired on "Saturday Night Live" in 2014, he was just 20 years old, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show's history. In between bringing iconic characters like Chad to life and his hilarious "Weekend Update" bits, the Staten Island native's star power and career opportunities increased tenfold. Davidson started getting into some high-profile romantic relationships and buddied up with stars like John Mulaney and Machine Gun Kelly. And by his late 20s, Davidson had proved he was more than a comedian when he started snagging major movie roles and later created and starred in his own semi-biographical comedy series, "Bupkis."

Advertisement

But the media and public seemed to care less about Davidson's work and more about who he was dating, a feat that "The King of Island Star" seemingly never understood. "In 12 years I've dated 10 people," he said on the "REAL ONES with Jon Bernthal" podcast in March 2023. "I don't really think that's that crazy, but to some people, it seems very interesting. That became sort of like all anyone would talk about." Davidson noted that in no way did he invite all this attention. "I'm not on Instagram, I'm not on social media," he said. "I'm not like flexing." But perhaps his social media absence has only prompted folks to get creative and start speculating. You see, Davidson has become the subject of countless wild rumors that, like his comedy series, are literally bupkis.

Advertisement