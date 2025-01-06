Inside Joshua Jackson's Relationship History

In his breakthrough role as Pacey Witter on "Dawson's Creek" in the late '90s through the early 2000s, Joshua Jackson was a TV heartthrob, whose fictional romantic entanglements captivated fans of the show. As time went on, Jackson's real-life relationships were thrust into the spotlight with as much fervor, and the actor has worked hard to keep his private life private, without keeping himself entirely locked away from the public.

The "Doctor Odyssey" star is now a father –- he and ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, in April 2020 -– and he's reportedly single once more, following a high-profile divorce and then a subsequent short-lived romance with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o. But Jackson's relationship history –- and his tendency to remain on friendly, or at least positive, terms with his exes –- has been a focus of speculation since he was a teenager.

From his on-set romance with his "Dawson's Creek" co-star Katie Holmes to his decade-long relationship to Diane Kruger, to his eventual marriage, divorce, and role as a father, we're taking a look inside Jackson's fascinating romance timeline.

