Sarah Ferguson Isn't Shy About How Marrying Into The Royal Family Felt

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has certainly had an interesting journey as a member of the royal family. Despite being a pariah among members of the monarchy for a time, Ferguson has slowly worked her way back into the royals' good graces. She even reconciled with former brother-in-law King Charles III after his father, the late Prince Philip, infamously banned her from royal events following an embarrassing incident back in the early '90s. For her part, Ferguson hasn't been shy about discussing what it was like to marry into the royal family, confessing that she may have gotten a bit too caught up in all the glitz, glamor, and attention — and struggled to cope with it all.

Advertisement

"When [Andrew and I] married [in 1986], I was 'the breath of fresh air.' Everyone loved me — it was addictive," Ferguson said in a late-2024 interview with The Times. "I think what I did wrong was I got lost, probably trying to be like Diana. I was an addict to food. The fact I could eat my emotions was the only thing that saved my life. I was huge, more than [196 pounds] when I had Beatrice in 1988, and I think I had postnatal depression. Everybody said, 'You're the Duchess of Pork,' and I believed my critics. But the Queen never lost me. The best advice she gave me was the last thing she said to me: 'Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough.' It makes me cry."