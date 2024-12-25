Inside Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's Relationship With Parents Brad And Angelina

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt was born July 12, 2008, in Nice, France alongside her twin brother, Knox Léon. Her middle name was chosen to honor Angelina Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, according to Us.

Advertisement

Jolie and Brad Pitt sold the first baby photos of their newborn twins to Hello! and People for $14 million, all of which went to their Jolie-Pitt Foundation. Pitt felt "strange" when they sold "photos of something that's very intimate and personal," he told NPR in 2011 (via BBC). "We figured, 'Let's cut it off in the beginning,' and instead of that money going to people I do not respect," he said, referring to the paparazzi, "we would make some good out of it."

Vivienne continued to be in the spotlight when she was young. At only 5 years old, she played Aurora for a scene in 2014's "Maleficent" alongside her mother's titular sorceress. According to her mother, she was the only child not terrified of Angelina. "[T]he other three- and four-year-old [performers] wouldn't come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv," Angelina told Entertainment Weekly (via Vanity Fair).

Advertisement