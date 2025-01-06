As you might expect from an Academy Award-winning actor, Sean Penn's dating history is primarily made up of fellow A-list celebrities. However, much like his "Battle of Baktan Cross" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio — who has his own fair share of scandalous age-gap relationships — Penn has frequently made headlines for the fact that most of his romances seem to be with women who are considerably younger than him. This trend can be traced back to the 1990s, when the actor briefly dated singer Jewel, who is 14 years his junior. In 2011, Penn had a fling with Scarlett Johansson, who is 24 years younger than him, though their romance fizzled out after just a few months.

Not long after, the "Milk" star started what would become a two-year relationship with Charlize Theron, who is 15 years younger than Penn. Then, in 2020, the Oscar winner tied the knot with Australian actor Leila George, which marked his third marriage overall. Not only is Penn around 32 years older than George, but he's actually peers with her parents — fellow famous actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. Penn is actually the same age as her mom, and only one year younger than her dad.

Penn and George divorced in 2022, and he began seeing Ukrainian actor Olga Korotyayeva, who is about 20 years his junior, the following year. They dated for just a few months, and Penn subsequently entered a relationship with model Valeria Nicov, who is a whopping 34 years younger than him, thus marking his biggest known age-gap relationship to date.

