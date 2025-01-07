CNN Anchor Erin Burnett's Most Controversial Moments

CNN anchor Erin Burnett has been a staple of cable news for decades, getting her first big break at CNBC in 2005 before jumping ship to CNN in 2011. She started hosting "Erin Burnett OutFront" that very same year, which has been a crucial part of their broadcast lineup ever since. Although Burnett has managed to keep awkward on-air blunders to a minimum over the course of her lengthy career, the beloved anchor's time on television hasn't been entirely free of controversy.

In fact, while "OutFront" has become something of an institution at CNN, its initial premiere was not very well received at all. In the show's debut episode, Burnett tackled the Occupy Wall Street movement in a manner that many felt was out of touch. Forbes, for instance, criticized Burnett for the "dismissive and condescending" way she discussed those who had taken to the streets to protest financial inequality in the United States, describing the CNN anchor as "vapid."

Journalism watchdog group Media Matters for America even called on Burnett to apologize for the report, calling the whole thing "smug" and "an embarrassment." The Baltimore Sun similarly described Burnett's take as "self-satisfied, smug, priviledged [sic]" and criticized her for apparently "feeling not one whit of [the protesters'] pain" as they continued to grapple with the effects of the Great Recession. Burnett does not appear to have ever publicly responded to the backlash.

