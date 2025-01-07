CNN's Kaitlan Collins Just Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

As the face of the CNN news program "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," television personality Kaitlan Collins has naturally been the subject of frequent public analysis and scrutiny when it comes to her appearance. Though some viewers remember her for newsworthy moments like her bitter feud with President-elect Donald Trump, others might recognize her for instances relating to her looks, like the many times the anchor showed off her killer legs. Thus, considering her high profile and recognizable face, it comes as no surprise the public eventually put her under the microscope and she faced plastic surgery rumors.

In 2023, Reddit users questioned if Collins ever had work done on her lips, citing their sharp corners. "To me her lips are so distracting the way they are always curled up on the ends," one Reddit user wrote. "Is it natural or manufactured?" Other commenters chimed with their thoughts about Collins' possible alterations to her appearance, adding that she might have had cosmetic surgery in areas like her mouth and nose. "There is definitely something totally weird about her lips," another user said. "To me at least the edges of her lips have what I would call little 'winglets' like you see at the end of the wings on a commercial plane. And that nose is really strange."

However, some users believed her signature smirk is nothing more than her natural smile. "I've [noticed] that smug smirk she does, too, where her lips curl up at the ends," one user wrote. "I don't think she realizes that they do that." Collins has not commented publicly regarding whether she's ever had any plastic surgery done.

