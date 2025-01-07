The Obnoxious Accessory Lara Trump Should Never Wear Again
Lara Trump's fashion can be very hit or miss depending on who you talk to. But either way, her wardrobe has been known to spark a ton of conversion (and some of Lara's looks have even been called controversial). With the attention her outfits bring, it's no wonder why the president-elect's daughter-in-law puts so much thought into her clothes. Speaking with Hello! in 2017, Lara briefly touched on how seriously she and her family take fashion. And although she's a representative of the enormous Trump family, she makes sure that her style has her own personality. "I certainly try to look my best. I think our First Lady, Melania, and my sister-in-law Ivanka have impeccable style," she said. "I look to many different women for inspiration but try to make things my own. Each woman is unique and we look our best when we feel confident and comfortable in our own skin."
But many felt Lara took her fashion too far during an interview with Benny Johnson. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Lara was seen wearing a medallion made after Donald Trump's image. The gold jewelry piece was shaped after the president's face, equipped with a bright red MAGA hat over its head to complete the gaudy set.
RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump wore a giant necklace of Trump for her interview with paid Russian disinformation asset Benny Johnson. pic.twitter.com/4RmH3etKH4
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 25, 2024
Not surprisingly, a few users on the social media platform couldn't help but pick Lara's outfit apart. "Idol worshipping," one poster commented. Another X user agreed, writing, "It's a cult." It's understandable that Lara might want to keep her father-in-law close to her heart. But given the response, it might be a good idea to bury the medallion in a place it'll never be seen again.
Lara Trump's totally insane New Year's Eve dress should've stayed in the closet
Lara Trump previously rang in the new year with a style that a few people felt was equally as tacky. On New Year's Eve 2023, Trump celebrated the switchover to 2024 wearing a white dress that was slightly more revealing than her more familiar conservative look. The deep V-neck was covered with sparkling sheer mesh, and the floor-length skirt had a slit that went all the way to her waist. She was captured strutting on Instagram, with her outfit showing off more skin than some of her followers might've been used to seeing. "Usually a fan, but not this one. This isn't the classy style you wear normally. You are still beautiful though!" an Instagram poster wrote. Another commenter wanted Trump to, "Be Classy! Not Trashy."
But Trump received more support than criticism for her daring new look, as it was a side of her that was seldom seen. One of her followers pointed out that the dress did well to accentuate her physique, which Trump earned with a dedicated fitness routine. Still, even Trump seemed to agree that her New Year's Eve look stood out compared to her usual wardrobe. "Welcome to the party, 2024 🎉 (totally insane dress by @realoscarlopez 💯)," Trump wrote, shouting out the same designer who would go on to create her tacky American flag-inspired dress.