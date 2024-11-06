Lara Trump's Tacky American Flag-Inspired Dress Is A Patriotic Pity
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is already celebrating the president-elect's victory — she's just not doing it in style. Multiple posts that hit Instagram on November 6, 2024 show Lara Trump wearing one of her most controversial outfits of all time. This divisive election has proven more than ever that different people have very different views of what's "right." In honor of that, Lara is proving that different people also have very different views of what looks good.
Fashion designer Oscar Lopez, who has worked with Lara and posted about her in the past, took to Instagram to share the Republican National Convention co-chair donning a truly garish dress. The red, white, and blue frock proves that Lara's view of what the American flag is meant to represent is different from others' view. The color blocking was paired with an asymmetrical flowing blue cape, reminiscent of what might happen if Batman got caught in a revolving door and lost half of his costume, as well as some bedazzled silver star appliqués that look like they could have been plucked from an 8-year-old cheerleader's uniform. Despite the Trump family frequently wearing bad outfits and the fact that we're not sure where Lara was headed in this dress, it's safe to assume she'd make the worst-dressed list.
Lara Trump's outfit choice was utterly puzzling
Lara Trump styled her flashy American flag dress with mixed metals — silver pumps and gold bracelets. As well as her bold accessories, Lara wore her usual makeup with her signature aggressively penciled-on eyebrows. In addition to the dress' lurid, gaudy nature, it appeared to have a strange fit, as well. In the video Oscar Lopez shared to Instagram, the dress appeared to display some side cleavage. Still, Lopez — who presumably designed the garment, though he didn't confirm this in his posts — seemed to show it off with pride. In the caption, Lopez wrote, "Congratulations my rockstar! So proud of all of your team for this victory, you're unstoppable, and I can't wait to see all the greatness you all are going to bring!"
Lara is married to Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, and consequently, Donald pulled strings to get her the gig of RNC co-chair. She was active in his presidential campaign — despite the fact that Donald very publicly mispronounced Lara's name. So, we can only assume she'll have some sort of role in his new presidency. If her post-Election Day ensemble is any indication, she'll be dressing for the job no one wants, rather than the one she has.