Lara Trump's Tacky American Flag-Inspired Dress Is A Patriotic Pity

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is already celebrating the president-elect's victory — she's just not doing it in style. Multiple posts that hit Instagram on November 6, 2024 show Lara Trump wearing one of her most controversial outfits of all time. This divisive election has proven more than ever that different people have very different views of what's "right." In honor of that, Lara is proving that different people also have very different views of what looks good.

Fashion designer Oscar Lopez, who has worked with Lara and posted about her in the past, took to Instagram to share the Republican National Convention co-chair donning a truly garish dress. The red, white, and blue frock proves that Lara's view of what the American flag is meant to represent is different from others' view. The color blocking was paired with an asymmetrical flowing blue cape, reminiscent of what might happen if Batman got caught in a revolving door and lost half of his costume, as well as some bedazzled silver star appliqués that look like they could have been plucked from an 8-year-old cheerleader's uniform. Despite the Trump family frequently wearing bad outfits and the fact that we're not sure where Lara was headed in this dress, it's safe to assume she'd make the worst-dressed list.

