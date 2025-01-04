Donald Trump Toys With Axing Half-Staff Tribute To Jimmy Carter And The Internet Punches Back

Donald Trump doesn't appreciate the American flag setting on his watch, even if it's to honor the 39th president of the United States. After the death of Jimmy Carter at age 100, President Joe Biden ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff, which is a customary tradition whenever the country is in mourning. American flags are to remain in the position for 30 days before standing tall again, and for Carter, this would be on January 28.

Advertisement

Trump, however, sees the decision as another attack by Democrats against his upcoming presidency. However, he also seemed to imply that Biden's order might be reversed before he's sworn in. "It's a total mess," Trump posted on Truth Social. "In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" However, the White House shared there were no plans to rescind the tradition for Trump.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a strong vocal group has pushed back against Trump's pushback of America's long-held tradition. American influencer Harry Sisson, a longtime critic of Trump, felt the president-elect's response highlighted his immaturity. "He is truly the most selfish and self-centered toddler in America," Sisson wrote. Some others on X echoed Sisson's thoughts. However, Trump's statements had its critics even outside of the social media platform. On Yahoo! News, another poster quipped that Carter might've gotten the last laugh on his political rival before passing. "So Jimmy lived long to vote against him AND mess with his inauguration. Masterful," the user wrote.

Advertisement