Where Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Stand Now After Divorce

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked fans in September 2023 when they announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. The Hollywood power couple, who share two kids together, had continuously gushed over each other over the years, leaving no signs that their marriage was in danger. Just five months before their split, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star penned Furness a sweet message for their anniversary on Instagram, writing: "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me." But apparently, their relationship was in its final stages by that point.

In October 2024, rumors that their divorce had sent Jackman spiraling into a mid-life crisis began circulating. That same month, it was reported that Jackman was writing a memoir that would address the end of his and Furness's marriage. Speaking to Now to Love at the time, a source close to the star noted that while everyone in his circle had been concerned about his mental health, the fact that he was writing a memoir was seen as a positive step in Jackman's healing process.

The source also gave an update on where Jackman stands with Furness, noting that they're on good terms and have even developed a friendship, likely for the sake of co-parenting their kids successfully. However, they added that "boundaries have all been set" between the pair, which may have something to do with Jackman's unusually messy new alleged romance post-divorce.

