Where Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Stand Now After Divorce
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked fans in September 2023 when they announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. The Hollywood power couple, who share two kids together, had continuously gushed over each other over the years, leaving no signs that their marriage was in danger. Just five months before their split, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star penned Furness a sweet message for their anniversary on Instagram, writing: "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me." But apparently, their relationship was in its final stages by that point.
In October 2024, rumors that their divorce had sent Jackman spiraling into a mid-life crisis began circulating. That same month, it was reported that Jackman was writing a memoir that would address the end of his and Furness's marriage. Speaking to Now to Love at the time, a source close to the star noted that while everyone in his circle had been concerned about his mental health, the fact that he was writing a memoir was seen as a positive step in Jackman's healing process.
The source also gave an update on where Jackman stands with Furness, noting that they're on good terms and have even developed a friendship, likely for the sake of co-parenting their kids successfully. However, they added that "boundaries have all been set" between the pair, which may have something to do with Jackman's unusually messy new alleged romance post-divorce.
Hugh Jackman's supposed relationship with Sutton Foster likely isn't easy on Deborra-Lee Furness
While things appear cordial between Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman, Furness likely didn't expect her and Jackman's marriage to make headlines again a year after their split. But in October 2024, Sutton Foster filed for divorce from husband, Ted Griffin, after a decade of marriage, and suddenly, there was renewed interest in Jackman and Furness's relationship timeline.
As a refresher, Foster and Jackman were co-stars in the Broadway production of "The Music Man," which ran from December 2021 to January 2023. A month after Foster's divorce, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Jackman were together. While it's always hard to see an ex moving on, the real bombshell for Furness was likely that the Jackman and Foster dating rumors were seemingly going on longer than we thought. "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," an insider told the outlet. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. But there was an affair and overlap."
A different source added that while the affair was common industry knowledge, "Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show" and found out way later than everyone else. While Furness may currently be putting on a strong face with Jackman for their kids, it's understandable if she changes her stance given these heartbreaking allegations.