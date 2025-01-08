Sad Details About Travis Kelce's Life

While Travis and Jason Kelce may seem inseparable nowadays, they haven't always been so close. When the Chiefs tight end and his older brother joined fellow NFL siblings Payton and Eli Manning as commentators during "Monday Night Football," Eli Manning asked if their relationship ever got unhealthy and heated. Travis first called his older brother "the enforcer in the house" and recalled a story where, "He punched me in the face after playing a game of basketball. I had finally gotten to the point where I was looking him eye to eye in high school. I picked him up and threw him onto the kitchen floor... We got yelled at by mom and almost injured dad in the midst of it all." Then in college, former Cincinnati teammate Tony Pike told The Washington Post that "they couldn't have been more opposite" with Jason Kelce described as a ukulele-playing bohemian while Travis Kelce was known to dress up and go out to the bars and nightclubs.

But perhaps saddest of all was the distance that grew between them when they both made it to the NFL. Speaking to Today, Jason opened up about his and Travis' relationship prior to being in the media spotlight and said that it was mostly business, especially during football season. "For the first 11 years of our career, I talked to my brother, in season especially, you know, once a month ... It really was probably once every two or three months," he said. But their podcast has brought them much closer, allowing them, and us, to be a bigger part of their lives.