Nicole Kidman And Ariana Grande's Staggering Height Difference On The Red Carpet Has Everyone Losing It

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but sometimes people forget that physically, she's actually pretty tiny. Sure, when Grande appeared alongside friend Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked" her slight stature wasn't as noticeable because they're both on the shorter side. However, when compared to other leading ladies like Nicole Kidman, Grande's petite frame is very apparent.

While on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 3, 2025, the screen sirens greeted one another and posed for a few photos together — and the discrepancies in their heights were staggering. Even with Grande's silver poofy-bottomed ballgown which seemingly flaunted her lavish life, she didn't appear to have any extra volume when side-by-side with the "Babygirl" actor, who had to bend down to hug her. Naturally, the internet couldn't contain itself as footage from the event began trickling onto X, formerly Twitter. "When a giant interacts with a munchkin," wrote one user in response to a video of the two icons. "Nicole being very tall and Ariana very short makes this so funny," quipped another user.

In the end, this interaction didn't just get eyes because of their sizes, but because of the women's love and respect for each other. Grande — who's 5 feet, 2 inches tall — and Kidman — who's 5 feet, 11 inches tall — were all smiles as they lovingly embraced each other during their brief encounter. In fact, Grande was seemingly fangirling Kidman as she kissed her hand, which to many people's chagrin, was blocked from cameras when a woman walked in front of the shot.