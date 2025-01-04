Nicole Kidman And Ariana Grande's Staggering Height Difference On The Red Carpet Has Everyone Losing It
Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but sometimes people forget that physically, she's actually pretty tiny. Sure, when Grande appeared alongside friend Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked" her slight stature wasn't as noticeable because they're both on the shorter side. However, when compared to other leading ladies like Nicole Kidman, Grande's petite frame is very apparent.
While on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 3, 2025, the screen sirens greeted one another and posed for a few photos together — and the discrepancies in their heights were staggering. Even with Grande's silver poofy-bottomed ballgown which seemingly flaunted her lavish life, she didn't appear to have any extra volume when side-by-side with the "Babygirl" actor, who had to bend down to hug her. Naturally, the internet couldn't contain itself as footage from the event began trickling onto X, formerly Twitter. "When a giant interacts with a munchkin," wrote one user in response to a video of the two icons. "Nicole being very tall and Ariana very short makes this so funny," quipped another user.
In the end, this interaction didn't just get eyes because of their sizes, but because of the women's love and respect for each other. Grande — who's 5 feet, 2 inches tall — and Kidman — who's 5 feet, 11 inches tall — were all smiles as they lovingly embraced each other during their brief encounter. In fact, Grande was seemingly fangirling Kidman as she kissed her hand, which to many people's chagrin, was blocked from cameras when a woman walked in front of the shot.
Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande were almost movie co-stars
Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande's red carpet moment was also iconic as it was seemingly their first time being photographed together in public. One X user tweeted: "Ariana with Nicole Kidman. I don't think y'all understand how big this is to me."
The Hollywood powerhouses have never worked together, but almost did back in 2019. At the time, Ryan Murphy was casting for his Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical, "The Prom." Kidman starred in the musical comedy as Angie Dickinson and was accompanied by a star-studded cast that included Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Grande was originally considered for the cast, but due to scheduling conflicts with her "Sweetener" tour, Billboard reported that she had to drop out.
While Grande appeared awestruck during her Kidman meeting, Kidman is also likely an Arianator, especially given her husband's admiration for Grande. Keith Urban, who Kidman claims is the one, is such a Grande fan that he covered "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)" in September 2024 during an appearance on "Kyle & Jackie O's Songbook." In fact, Urban raved to People about how attached he was to the song after Grande released it. "I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin," he told the outlet. "Ariana has always had that unique vocal gift. On top of that, she's a phenomenal writer and producer."