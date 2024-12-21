Ariana Grande Lives A Very Lavish Life

Ariana Grande is actually quite adept at flying under the radar, but every now and again, details of her exploits are revealed. When she is flying under the radar, Grande appears to be flying all over the world, both for work and for pleasure. In 2017, when Grande was dating Mac Miller, the two musicians took a trip to Mountain Village, a Colorado haven nestled near Telluride. The duo lodged in a mountainous mansion that cost $10,000 per night and included six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a bowling alley, a sauna, a guest house, and a private chef. To make the stay even sweeter, Grande and Miller's stay was comped by Airbnb. Even though they both could have afforded the stay, Grande and Miller were famous enough that they didn't have to pay.

Sometimes Grande is traveling for free, and other times, she's getting paid to travel. The Grammy winner has also traveled plenty for work, seeing the world through filming movies and world tours. While filming "Wicked," Grande spent some time in the United Kingdom, and for her 2019 "Sweetener World Tour," Grande traveled throughout North America and Europe. Among her destinations were various cities in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Scotland, Denmark, and more. While Grande does plan to tour again in the future, she doesn't foresee it looking the same as it used to. "For a multitude of reasons, it's not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour," Grande said on an episode of the podcast "Shut Up Evan" when asked about touring in the future. "If anything, it would be a littler something."

