Ariana Grande Lives A Very Lavish Life
Ariana Grande wasn't kidding when she sang, "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it." After the work she's put in, she deserves it. Grande got her start as a child actor, starring in Nickelodeon shows like "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." After garnering fans at an early age, Grande transitioned into music and became one of the best-selling artists of her generation, putting her in the same category as legends like Madonna and The Beatles. With all of that success has come lots and lots of money.
Thanks to her chart-topping hits and sold-out tours, along with spending over half of her life in the entertainment industry, Grande has amassed an estimated fortune of $230 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. All of that moolah has kept Grande in the lap of luxury. Take a look inside the lavish life of Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande has lived in some expensive homes
Ariana Grande's list of properties lived in isn't quite as long as some celebrities', but it's still impressive. While the homes she's lived in have been mainly concentrated on the West Coast, specifically Los Angeles, she does have a small real estate footprint in New York City. In 2018, Grande lived in an apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood after becoming engaged to former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. The place was reportedly worth $16 million, but as Davidson shared in an interview with GQ, they were low on furniture and household necessities at the time. "It's like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks — you know what I mean?" he said. "We're learning how to be adults. We're having a really fun time." After Grande and Davidson broke up, the two moved out.
Some of Grande's California homes haven't cost her nearly as much as her place in New York City, but they're still spectacular properties, each worth millions. In 2020, Grande bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for a reported $13.7 million, selling it a year later for $14 million.
Ariana Grande's new $13.7 million home in the Hollywood Hills. pic.twitter.com/6ImFwwMy6M
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 11, 2020
In 2022, Grande purchased a Montecito mansion from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for a reported $6.75 million, which she later sold for $9.1 million. In 2022, Grande also purchased a Hollywood Hills home from Cameron Diaz for a reported $4.9 million.
Ariana Grande travels the world
Ariana Grande is actually quite adept at flying under the radar, but every now and again, details of her exploits are revealed. When she is flying under the radar, Grande appears to be flying all over the world, both for work and for pleasure. In 2017, when Grande was dating Mac Miller, the two musicians took a trip to Mountain Village, a Colorado haven nestled near Telluride. The duo lodged in a mountainous mansion that cost $10,000 per night and included six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a bowling alley, a sauna, a guest house, and a private chef. To make the stay even sweeter, Grande and Miller's stay was comped by Airbnb. Even though they both could have afforded the stay, Grande and Miller were famous enough that they didn't have to pay.
Sometimes Grande is traveling for free, and other times, she's getting paid to travel. The Grammy winner has also traveled plenty for work, seeing the world through filming movies and world tours. While filming "Wicked," Grande spent some time in the United Kingdom, and for her 2019 "Sweetener World Tour," Grande traveled throughout North America and Europe. Among her destinations were various cities in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Scotland, Denmark, and more. While Grande does plan to tour again in the future, she doesn't foresee it looking the same as it used to. "For a multitude of reasons, it's not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour," Grande said on an episode of the podcast "Shut Up Evan" when asked about touring in the future. "If anything, it would be a littler something."
Ariana Grande drives luxury vehicles
"Hello, I'm Ariana Grande. I must be carried," Ariana Grande joked while on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" in 2018. "Did you know I demand to be carried everywhere? That is the kind of pop star I am. I just want you all to know." Contrary to the late night bit, Grande does in fact walk herself. Grande also drives herself, and she's got a slew of gorgeous luxury vehicles to choose from. One of Grande's biggest cars is a 2009 Cadillac Escalade. Assuming the singer purchased it brand new, she would've spent at least $66,700. Making the purchase that much sweeter, the car's year, 2009, is the same year Grande turned 16.
Not all of Grande's vehicles are quite so large, though. She's got multiple sedans, including a 2017 Mercedes Maybach S600. An absolutely stunning vehicle, this luxury car started at $193,995 when it first hit the market, making it the price of a modest home, and quite the purchase for Grande. The superstar also has a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E550 Cabriolet, a convertible that started at around $66,000 originally. Grande's car collection is far from complete with a couple of Mercedes sedans and Cadillacs, though (assuming she hasn't sold any of them). She's also reportedly got a 2010 Land Rover Sport, a 1984 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 V8 Biturbo, and a Tesla Model S. Not a bad list of cars.
Ariana Grande is always dressed in expensive duds for red carpet appearances
Ariana Grande isn't necessarily known as a high-fashion diva like some of her pop counterparts (think Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, etc.), but when she steps onto the red carpet, the Florida native is decked out in gorgeous and expensive pieces. One of Grande's best red carpet moments came at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The star wore a couture Giambattista Valli dress, and the fabric alone had to have cost thousands. Since it was couture and the price of the dress was never revealed publicly, it's impossible to say exactly how much Grande spent on the look, but Valli's ready-to-wear dresses range in price from about $5,000 to over $12,000, so it's safe to assume she spent at least that much.
As for her everyday looks, Grande keeps it casual, and she doesn't want to be defined by her fashion choices. "People are so many things. There's no type of ... 'Oh well, if she wears that, she must be this,' or 'If she does that, she must be this,'" Grande told Allure in an interview.
Ariana Grande has been gifted some pricey engagement rings
Ariana Grande has been engaged twice — first to "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson, and again to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Although the latter engagement did end in a wedding, it also ended in a divorce, so it's quite possible that Grande no longer has any engagement rings, but she did have some stunning baubles to show off during the respective relationships. Grande's engagement ring from Davidson featured a three-carat pear-shaped diamond worth a jaw-dropping $93,000. Jeweler Greg Yuna worked with Davidson to curate the piece. "Pete called me at the end of May and said 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want.' And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it," Yuna told E! News.
When Gomez popped the question to Grande, he did so with a unique ring featuring an oval diamond set next to a pearl, the pearl having deep meaning to Grande. As Gomez's jeweler, Jack Solow, told E! News, Gomez had a vision for the engagement ring. "He was very, very specific about what he wanted. He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle," Solow said. While some estimates put the price of Grande's second engagement ring around $350,000, others put it closer to $1 million. Despite details of Grande and Gomez's divorce settlement being made public, it's unclear whether she kept the ring.
Ariana Grande attends exclusive events
Ariana Grande tends to fly under the radar, but when she does reveal herself to the public, it's usually for a major event, like a movie premiere or an awards show. One event that Grande often attends is the Met Gala, often considered fashion's biggest night and the most exclusive event in Hollywood. Only a few hundred guests are invited, and those who are welcome in the door have to shell out major cash for the evening. Individual tickets go for a reported $75,000, while a table costs a reported $350,000. Most celebrities go as guests of fashion houses who've purchased tables, but they still have to pay for glam, styling, and potentially travel costs if they don't live in New York City. And styling is no cheap fee. Per sources, some celebrity stylists charge up to $100,000 per event, and that's before the cost of what they're actually wearing.
While Grande had been to the event before, it was especially important for her to make it in 2024 because she was asked to perform. Grande was also thrilled by the theme, sleeping beauties. "As soon as I heard this was the theme, I could not wait to get started," Grande told Vogue. "I was also so inexplicably excited to work with one of my favorite designers, Loewe's Jonathan Anderson; I love the way they use and play with uncommon materials, technologies and shapes to tell stories and to push the envelope."
Ariana Grande receives lots of lavish gifts
Although celebrities are among the only people in society who can afford certain luxuries, they're also the ones who are most likely to be gifted those items for free. Celebrities who are part of the awards show circuit are especially familiar with this concept. In 2020, Ariana Grande performed at the Grammy Awards, and she was among one of many performers and presenters who got to take home a swag bag. That year's Grammys Gift Bag had a reported $30,000 worth of goodies, with items like a tablet, a kimono robe, and beauty products rounding out the list. Also included was a stay at Golden Door, a wellness resort in San Marcos, California that costs nearly $2,000 per night.
Grande's gifts don't only come from attending awards shows; she's also starred in multiple ad campaigns, which have likely resulted in receiving free merchandise from the companies. The Grammy winner was the face of Givenchy in 2019, and in 2024, she starred in a holiday campaign for Swarovski. "The energy on set was contagious — we had so much fun dancing that no one wanted to go home! It's great to bring some joy and sparkle this Holiday Season, and I'm thrilled to continue this journey with Swarovski," Grande said of her work with the crystal brand, per Women's Wear Daily. In addition to whatever she was paid for the campaigns, Grande likely went home with thousands of dollars worth of extras.
Ariana Grande carries expensive handbags
Ariana Grande has had many different eras, but she's always been one to carry a great handbag. Back in 2018, around the time her "Sweetener" album dropped and she was dating Pete Davidson, Grande was known to carry a vintage designer handbag. While purchasing second-hand is a good way to save on designer items, that doesn't mean that the items are inexpensive, especially considering the brands Grande was seen carrying. Among her collection at the time were bags from Chanel, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and even Hermès, all of which could easily range in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousands. By 2024, Grande's handbag game had gotten a little less brand-forward but a lot more expensive.
During Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" era, the star was spotted carrying a handbag from The Row. Because it wasn't littered with logos like some of Grande's purse choices before, the bag's identity likely went undetected by most people she passed on the street. But eagle-eyed fashionistas knew she was carrying about $7,000 worth of Mary-Kate and Ashley-approved leather on her arm.
As for what she carries in her bag, Grande keeps a litany of high-priced items with her. In a 2023 video of the singer, she revealed that among the contents of her purse are a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones and an iPad, as well as rose quartz, coffee grounds, and an array of beauty items from her own company, R.E.M. Beauty. Grande also had some items that she wasn't willing to show but are truly priceless — props from the set of the 2024 and 2025 "Wicked" films.
Ariana Grande has spent a small fortune on tattoos
Ariana Grande loves tattoos, and she's racked up quite the collection (Grande has even gotten matching tattoos with an ex-boyfriend). The singer reportedly has over 50 tattoos across her body, many of which are on her fingers and hands. For the most part though, Grande gets tattoos whenever she pleases.
"When they come to me, I just get them," she told Allure. Though she did note that she left some space on her right hand for a special tattoo, Glinda from the original "The Wizard of Oz" book. "I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right," she said. Grande has a few other "Wizard of Oz"- and "Wicked"-themed tattoos. During and after filming "Wicked," Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo got some matching tats, including poppies and the lyrics "for good" on their hands.
It's easy to look at Grande's tattoos and consider the time and pain she's endured for her collection, but what's perhaps more notable is how much she's spent on them. Tattoos aren't cheap — artists typically charge anywhere from $50 to $300 depending on their own experience and clientele, as well as the size and complexity of the tattoo itself. Given Grande's tattoos are mostly small and fine-line pieces, she likely hasn't spent as much as someone with a sleeve or a blackout tattoo. However, assuming she sees expensive artists, it's a safe bet that Grande has spent thousands over the years on her body art.
Ariana Grande's dogs live luxurious lives too
Oh, to be the pet of a celebrity. Ariana Grande loves dogs, and she has tons of them. The pop star reportedly owns 10 furry friends, all of whom she rescued. "I got involved with dog rescues by simply loving animals," Grande told Billboard. "Dogs are the most harmless, sweetest babes in the world. They show nothing but unconditional love, so they deserve that in return." Since Grande rescued her dogs, she likely didn't spend as much purchasing them as she would've on dogs from a breeder, but she still likely spends thousands per month keeping them fed and clean.
Grande goes above and beyond when it comes to her dogs. In 2019, it was reported that the singer flew her dogs to Glasgow, Scotland while she was there for a performance and put them up in a hotel room that cost $3,000 per night. Grande's pets didn't fly coach either — they came over on a private flight. With charter costs typically starting at $3,000 per hour, Grande likely spent anywhere from $27,000 to $40,000 or more to get her dogs to Europe, depending on whether they flew from Los Angeles or New York City, and the size of the aircraft.