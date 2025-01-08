JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg's Shirtless Thirst Traps Have Everyone Drooling
Few family names carry as much weight, history, and power as the Kennedy name. As such, we can only imagine what life has been like for JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg. As Caroline Kennedy's son, Schlossberg was born with very big shoes to fill. Somehow, though, his popularity has managed to soar beyond what folks may have imagined. How? The Kennedy looks, charisma, the ultimate sense of humor — and the thirst traps certainly don't hurt. Hey, a modern JFK calls for a modern approach, after all.
Schlossberg has had a stunning transformation since he was born into the Kennedy family in 1993. These days, it's clear to anyone that he has inherited the famously chiseled, Disney prince-like genetics of the generations that came before him. Many folks even think he's basically his uncle JFK Jr.'s clone.
However, it's Schlossberg's surprising penchant for being shirtless has helped to skyrocket him to internet fame. The writer and his now-famous bare chest have managed to rack up some serious attention. Now, he's more than just the grandson of a United States president. He's quite a few people's celebrity crush.
Jack Schlossberg and his thirst traps have no shortage of fans
In 2017, a photo of Jack Schlossberg's ample biceps, chest hair, and winning smile appeared at the top of an article he wrote for The Cut. Since then, Schlossberg has been quite generous with the thirst traps he shares himself, and the internet is certainly grateful. In May 2024, he shared a photo on Instagram showing him shirtless and flexing his muscles. He made a joke in the caption, writing, "Shall I compare me to a summers day ?" The bustling comment section had no shortage of approval. "Jack I've grown quite fond of you..." one commenter wrote. Another simply said, "Hello Mr. Kennedy................." while someone else competed for his coveted attention, writing, "hiiiii ( louder than everyone else.)"
This came a month after he shared another shirtless pic to his Instagram story that made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. "BREAKING : Jack Schlossberg (6'0") posted shirtless mirror selfie with suggestive butterfly emoji placement early Saturday morning," one X user wrote with the photo in question attached. This post also earned some very positive comments, with one -user writing, "I'm shaking I'm physically shaking." Another simply labeled him "Loml."
Evidently, this commenter certainly isn't alone in considering Schlossberg the love of their life. With over 442,000 followers on Instagram, 144,000 on X, and over 5,000 on Bluesky, it's clear that Schlossberg's fanbase is starting to rival that of his famous family tree.