JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg's Shirtless Thirst Traps Have Everyone Drooling

Few family names carry as much weight, history, and power as the Kennedy name. As such, we can only imagine what life has been like for JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg. As Caroline Kennedy's son, Schlossberg was born with very big shoes to fill. Somehow, though, his popularity has managed to soar beyond what folks may have imagined. How? The Kennedy looks, charisma, the ultimate sense of humor — and the thirst traps certainly don't hurt. Hey, a modern JFK calls for a modern approach, after all.

Schlossberg has had a stunning transformation since he was born into the Kennedy family in 1993. These days, it's clear to anyone that he has inherited the famously chiseled, Disney prince-like genetics of the generations that came before him. Many folks even think he's basically his uncle JFK Jr.'s clone.

However, it's Schlossberg's surprising penchant for being shirtless has helped to skyrocket him to internet fame. The writer and his now-famous bare chest have managed to rack up some serious attention. Now, he's more than just the grandson of a United States president. He's quite a few people's celebrity crush.