Keith Urban's Tan Fail At 2025 Golden Globes Steals Trump's Signature Makeup Look
Stars of movies, music, and television took to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the first major award show of 2025: the Golden Globes. But some received more attention than others — and not for good reason. Musician Keith Urban caught the eyes of many when he attended the show alongside his wife, Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for her role in the movie "Babygirl." Viewers got a peek at the Aussies during the opening monologue, which was given by host Nikki Glaser. And seated next to his pale wife, watchers were shocked by how overboard Urban went with his tan. One user on X even posted, "Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are in a spray tan gap relationship." Another shared a meme to call out Urban for looking so tan that his skin appeared burnt orange.
It looks like Urban took some style tips from Donald Trump, who has had a number of fake tanning fails. Instead of Trump's wispy, side-swept hair, Urban's sunburnt skin was accompanied by his well-known highlighted hair and long side bangs. Urban was smiling wide, and his bronze skin was a stark contrast to his gleaming, white teeth. Who knows if it was a spray tan oversight or a makeup fail, but it looks like Urban and Trump could be twins!
What caused Keith Urban's facial fail?
Keith Urban's impact on this year's Golden Globes was his unfortunate tan, and his less-than-glamorous look was almost identical to that of President-elect Trump. It's unknown how Urban ended up with his failed attempt at a bronze glow. Maybe he's been catching too much sun? Or maybe he made one of the makeup mistakes that Trump is all too familiar with? In November 2024, makeup artist Safia Cox speculated about where Trump's unfortunate orange look may be coming from. "I think it's some sort of fake tan or some sort of tinted moisturizer with bronzer, and he's then used powder with it. It's definitely some sort of cream product that he uses and has probably mattified it after because it's so orange," she told The Mirror. Urban could have played with a bold lip color to offset his noticeable skin tone change, much like how Trump added to his disastrous beauty routine in a weird attempt to hide his fake tan fails.
Golden Globes viewers weren't the only ones having a laugh at Urban's expense. Host Nikki Glaser took a hit at the Australian singer during her monologue. After mentioning Urban's wife Nicole Kidman and her nominated role in "Babygirl," Glaser then turned her focus to the famous musician and his impact on his wife's career. She joked with Urban, saying, "Thank you to Keith Urban for playing the guitar so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year. Keep strumming you kooky koala."