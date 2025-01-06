Keith Urban's Tan Fail At 2025 Golden Globes Steals Trump's Signature Makeup Look

Stars of movies, music, and television took to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the first major award show of 2025: the Golden Globes. But some received more attention than others — and not for good reason. Musician Keith Urban caught the eyes of many when he attended the show alongside his wife, Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for her role in the movie "Babygirl." Viewers got a peek at the Aussies during the opening monologue, which was given by host Nikki Glaser. And seated next to his pale wife, watchers were shocked by how overboard Urban went with his tan. One user on X even posted, "Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are in a spray tan gap relationship." Another shared a meme to call out Urban for looking so tan that his skin appeared burnt orange.

Advertisement

It looks like Urban took some style tips from Donald Trump, who has had a number of fake tanning fails. Instead of Trump's wispy, side-swept hair, Urban's sunburnt skin was accompanied by his well-known highlighted hair and long side bangs. Urban was smiling wide, and his bronze skin was a stark contrast to his gleaming, white teeth. Who knows if it was a spray tan oversight or a makeup fail, but it looks like Urban and Trump could be twins!