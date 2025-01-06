Melania Trump Will Soon Be Seen In A Theater Near You (Grab The Popcorn)

The Trump family is famous (and sometimes infamous) for many reasons, and self-promotion is a major one. The product shills of Donald Trump include his red-soled gold sneaker line, his NFT trading cards, and his custom Bible, which includes the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. (Special editions include custom leather covers: One commemorates his second inauguration; another honors "The Day God Intervened.") But the incoming president isn't the only Trump putting himself front and center. Once and future First Lady Melania Trump is the executive producer of an upcoming documentary about — herself.

Per a statement released obtained by Fox News Digital, the as-yet-untitled film "will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump." The project began filming in December 2024 and will be released sometime "in the second half of the year," both in theaters and streaming. "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world," read the release.

Like her husband, Melania has been busy of late, offering merch to the MAGA base. Her website includes links to purchase NFT portraits, patriotic Christmas ornaments, and necklaces, which look considerably cheaper than their price tag indicates. In 2024, she released her memoir, "Melania," which left critics cold. (Vanity Fair called it "platitude-ridden" and "truly bad, if jam-packed.") Will this new film fare any better?

