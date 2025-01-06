Melania Trump Will Soon Be Seen In A Theater Near You (Grab The Popcorn)
The Trump family is famous (and sometimes infamous) for many reasons, and self-promotion is a major one. The product shills of Donald Trump include his red-soled gold sneaker line, his NFT trading cards, and his custom Bible, which includes the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. (Special editions include custom leather covers: One commemorates his second inauguration; another honors "The Day God Intervened.") But the incoming president isn't the only Trump putting himself front and center. Once and future First Lady Melania Trump is the executive producer of an upcoming documentary about — herself.
Per a statement released obtained by Fox News Digital, the as-yet-untitled film "will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump." The project began filming in December 2024 and will be released sometime "in the second half of the year," both in theaters and streaming. "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world," read the release.
Like her husband, Melania has been busy of late, offering merch to the MAGA base. Her website includes links to purchase NFT portraits, patriotic Christmas ornaments, and necklaces, which look considerably cheaper than their price tag indicates. In 2024, she released her memoir, "Melania," which left critics cold. (Vanity Fair called it "platitude-ridden" and "truly bad, if jam-packed.") Will this new film fare any better?
The Melania docu is getting roasted before it even airs
With her husband's inauguration day just weeks away, Melania Trump should be busy packing for the move back to the White House, getting fitted for her inaugural ball gown, and setting her goals for her platform, the Be Best initiative. It seems odd for an incoming first lady to involve herself in filmmaking now, much less a documentary about her own life. What more does she have to share that wasn't already covered in her book and in her press interviews? Is this meant to be a distraction from the scandals Melania was caught up in during her husband's first administration? Or could the film be her way of maintaining a public presence if she opts not to live in Washington? It's long been rumored that Melania plans to spend most of her time in Mar-a-Lago and New York's Trump Tower. A docu showing her daily life — and perhaps some heartwarming moments with her son Barron — could help ease any worries about her appearing to be a distant first lady.
Whatever the case, the new Amazon Prime film is already eliciting eye-rolls and chuckles online. Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski mused on X, formerly Twitter, "I wonder what the title will be?" Some of the more printable responses included "Who Gives a F**k About Christmas and Decoration: The Melania Story," "Golddigger," "Be Best of Times," "From Slovenia With Love," and "From Tramp to Trump." Another commenter was more blunt: "I assume that any biography or documentary about Melania Trump's life will be listed under fiction or the adults-only section," they wrote. "She's really not all that interesting. She was a model who married a rich guy 25 years her senior. I don't really care, do you?"