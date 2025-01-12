The Tragic Life Of Princess Mette-Marit Of Norway

Trigger warning: the following article contains mentions of substance abuse, violence, and sexual assault

Princess Mette-Marit, the Crown Princess of Norway, is both a popular and complex figure in her country's royal family. As the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, she's readily embraced the challenges and responsibilities of her position. But under the surface is a tragic history that has played out on a public stage.

One of the most unfortunate parts of her life has been her relationship with her father, Norwegian journalist Sven O. Høiby. Høiby was an alcoholic, which put an emotional strain on Mette-Marit, especially during the early years of her marriage to Haakon. Høiby's challenges, along with intense media scrutiny, brought their private family issues into the public eye.

Mette-Marit carried the weight of these issues while also trying to find her way as a member of the royal family. "When my father died there was much left unsaid," Mette-Marit said in a 2014a ppearance (via News in English). "There was a lot I didn't understand and a lot that I blamed myself for." Her comments revealed the depth of her affection for her father, who sadly passed away in 2007.

