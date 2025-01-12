The Tragic Life Of Princess Mette-Marit Of Norway
Trigger warning: the following article contains mentions of substance abuse, violence, and sexual assault
Princess Mette-Marit, the Crown Princess of Norway, is both a popular and complex figure in her country's royal family. As the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, she's readily embraced the challenges and responsibilities of her position. But under the surface is a tragic history that has played out on a public stage.
One of the most unfortunate parts of her life has been her relationship with her father, Norwegian journalist Sven O. Høiby. Høiby was an alcoholic, which put an emotional strain on Mette-Marit, especially during the early years of her marriage to Haakon. Høiby's challenges, along with intense media scrutiny, brought their private family issues into the public eye.
Mette-Marit carried the weight of these issues while also trying to find her way as a member of the royal family. "When my father died there was much left unsaid," Mette-Marit said in a 2014a ppearance (via News in English). "There was a lot I didn't understand and a lot that I blamed myself for." Her comments revealed the depth of her affection for her father, who sadly passed away in 2007.
Princess Mette-Marit was unfairly scrutinized for her past
Born Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby in 1973, the future Crown Princess of Norway was a single mother not connected to royalty before marrying Crown Prince Haakon (the godson of Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Anne, Princess Royal). When their engagement was announced, she was immediately criticized not only for being a single parent, but for also being a commoner. It wasn't long before stories of her partying past came to the forefront, along with speculation that she'd previously used recreational drugs in the 1990s.
Mette-Marit addressed the speculation head-on during a press conference in 2001. "My youthful rebellion was stronger than it was for many people," she said (via the Independent). She went on to apologize for going too far, and added that she routinely defied what was expected of her. Though she never admitted to any specific wrongdoing, she did condemn drugs.
Mette-Marit ended the press conference by saying, "I hope that I can now avoid talking more about my past and that the press will respect this wish." The public, who had initially been critical of her, began to come around and soon, she won them over.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Princess Mette-Marit's stepbrother was killed during the 2011 Utoya massacre
Crown Princess Mette-Marit experienced her share of tragic moments before marrying into Norway's royal family. But one of the most tragic events of her life happened on July 22, 2011, when her stepbrother, Trond Berntsen, was killed in the Utoya massacre.
The terrorist event that took place on the same day as the bomb attack on Oslo. Dozens were injured, and a total of 77 people were killed. Berntsen, an off-duty police officer, was killed after saving his son's life from the man behind both attacks.
In 2012, on the one year anniversary of the event, former Norway Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg commented on the attacks during a remembrance service. "The perpetrator failed to achieve what he set out to do," Stoltenberg remarked (via Hello Magazine). "The people triumphed." Stoltenberg then encouraged attendees to support those who were still struggling with loss. "We will not forget you when the long days of summer give way to autumn darkness."
Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway managed to overcome public scrutiny regarding her past when she married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001. Though she had already faced some tough times on her way to the crown, including various health issues, nothing could prepare her for the medical news she received in 2018.
Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and incurable lung disease. Pulmonary fibrosis causes scarring in the lungs, making it progressively harder to breathe. For Mette-Marit, this condition meant reducing her royal duties and focusing more on her health and well-being.
In an emotional statement from The Royal House of Norway, Mette-Marit explained that the news was life-altering. "The Crown Prince and I have chosen to inform about this now," she stated, "partly because in the future there will be a need to plan periods without an official program." She also expressed her gratitude that the disease was caught early, even though it would place limits on her. "My goal is to continue to work and participate in official programs as much as possible."
Princess Mette-Marit's son was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2024
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health issues weren't the only difficulties she faced in the years since joining Norway's royal family. Mette-Marit also had to deal with public controversy when her son, Marius Borg Høiby, faced serious legal issues, including accusations of assault.
Høiby was arrested on November 18, 2024, and the charges against him were detailed in a statement issued by Oslo police. "What the police can say about the rape is that it involves sexual intercourse without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act."
Høiby's arrest came months after two other arrests over acts of violence, making threats, vandalism, and harassment. In a statement released through his attorney, Hoiby initially blamed mental disorders as the reason for his troubles. But he also admitted to his own mistakes for the incidents. "I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past," he stated (via the Daily Mail). "I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Princess Mette-Marit's family received professional help due to her son's legal troubles
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's life was littered with tragic events heading into 2024, but things only got worse thanks to the actions of her son, Marius Borg Høiby. Høiby found himself at the center of controversy following his November 2024 arrest for suspicion of rape, and the situation put a serious strain on Norway's royal family.
Mette-Marit spoke out about the situation, and her family's challenging year, in a late December 2024 interview with NRK TV. "It has been tough. There is nothing else to say other than that. It has been really, really tough for us."
Mette-Marit went on to say that her son had the right to privacy, and that her family wasn't going through the situation alone. "But what we can say is that we have been receiving help, professional help from the health care system for a long time," she admitted. Mette-Marit pointed out that she didn't believe her family would've been able to move forward without getting help, and expressed her gratitude for receiving it.