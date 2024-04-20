All The Details Surrounding Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Health Issues
Crown Princess Mette-Marit might be one of the most prominent members of the Norwegian monarchy these days; however, when she first started dating Crown Prince Haakon, it raised plenty of eyebrows. Mette-Marit's background was anything but prim and proper. For one, her parents got divorced when she was young, and her new stepmother was a former exotic dancer. She also had a pretty wild youth and spent some of her free time at raves. Oh, and she was also married to a drug dealer. Mette-Marit shares one child with her ex-husband, who was convicted of possession of cocaine, violence, and drunk driving. Needless to say, Mette-Marit's past wasn't spotless. While the public had their doubts about her when she started dating Norway's crown prince, they eventually warmed to her.
Mette-Marit has proven to be a hard worker over the years, performing her royal duties with the grace and poise expected of those who represent the monarchy. After marrying Haakon, she and the prince welcomed two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Those who keep tabs on the royal family know that Mette-Marit is good at more than just royal engagements — the royal is also a talented skier (something it seems she's passed on to her daughter) and has been honored for her humanitarian work in the past.
Even though Mette-Marit's past eventually ceased to haunt her, she has faced plenty of health-related challenges over the years — some more concerning than others.
Mette-Marit dealt with severe neck problems for years
In November 2013, it came to light that Crown Princess Mette-Marit had undergone surgery for a herniated disc in her neck. The disc was removed during the procedure, and the princess endured a long recovery. Having the surgery, however, was a relief. Mette-Marit's spokesperson, Marianne Hagen, told the New Zealand Herald that the princess had endured a painful neck "for years" before finally getting the surgery she needed. Mette-Marit had a short hospital stay after the procedure, but Hagen assured the public that the royal was well and that the surgery had been successful and free of any complications.
Mette-Marit, who has never been one to slow down, joined her husband, Prince Haakon, for a royal engagement that December, barely a month after undergoing surgery. The couple made an appearance at a conference that was held by the Norwegian Agency for Cooperation and Development. The princess assured attendees that she was doing fine but that moving her neck was still a challenge. "I do not feel very mobile," she quipped, but added, "l feel better and I'm very grateful for that" (via Hello! magazine). She also shared her excitement at being able to join the conference. "I had been so looking forward to this event," she told the audience.
Her neck injury flared up again after she was in a car accident
The princess' initial neck injury occurred as a result of a fall she had while on a royal visit to Ukraine in 2008. Years later, in 2015, royal fans became very concerned when news broke that Mette-Marit had been in a car accident. However, the palace assured the public that the accident had been pretty minor. "The Crown Princess was hit in her car. There was a small traffic accident and this was quite undramatic," the statement read (via Everything Zoomer).
The princess had been on her way to a royal engagement when the accident occurred, and even though she didn't sustain any new injuries, her old neck issues flared up from the impact, which forced her to cancel all her immediate engagements. Luckily, her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, was able to step in on her behalf.
She was diagnosed with BPPV
In January 2018, Crown Princess Mette-Marit opened up about her health to the public, revealing that she was dealing with a bad case of vertigo. When the princess first started experiencing symptoms, she thought they were telltale signs of early menopause. "I turned my head quickly, and it was like the whole world began to move. I began to sweat and felt nauseous — I thought I'd started early menopause," she said during an interview with the Norwegian radio show "P3" (via Hello! magazine).
Mette-Marit's symptoms were so debilitating that she had to cancel some royal engagements. She described her symptoms as feeling like she'd partied a little too hard. Shortly before experiencing the symptoms for the first time, she had been taking extra good care of her health by doing workouts with friends. "I'd been incredibly good at training this fall. We used a program that changed from week to week," she told the radio station (via Daily Mail).
It turned out that the princess' symptoms were not caused by menopause or rigorous workouts. The palace later put out a statement confirming that Mette-Marit had been diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). This condition causes nausea, loss of balance, and dizziness. Mette-Marit later confirmed her diagnosis to the public, referring to it as "crystal sickness." Johns Hopkins Medicine explains that BPPV is caused by otoconia, or small calcium crystals, moving into the inner ear. The condition is quite common and not serious, although it can be aggravating.
Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018
After Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo, the public assumed the princess would be back to her old self after receiving treatment. Unfortunately, that was not the case. In March 2018, Mette-Marit opted out of more royal engagements. The royal court informed the public that the princess would be absent for some time since she was undergoing surgery. The institution never informed the public why the princess needed surgery, only saying that it was related to persistent health issues. "Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess has had health problems for some time and will next Monday undergo a minor surgical procedure. This means that the Crown Princess will be off duty until Easter," the statement read, as reported by Hello! magazine.
Later that same year, Mette-Marit made a shocking announcement: She had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Much like Princess Catherine's cancer announcement, Mette-Marit only made her diagnosis public several weeks after doctors first informed her of her condition. Unlike her vertigo diagnosis, this one is very serious. Pulmonary fibrosis slowly destroys the lungs, forming scar tissue that makes it harder for the lungs to expand properly. This eventually leads to respiratory problems. While smoking can trigger this disease, other causes remain unknown. Pulminary fibrosis is a terminal disease — no cure exists yet and the disease progresses over time.
Mette-Marit's doctor, Professor Kristian Bjøro, assured the public that the princess' disease was progressing slowly and that she was getting the best treatment possible.
She broke her tailbone while skiing
Crown princess Mette-Marit doesn't have the best luck when it comes to dodging injuries. Aside from her chronic neck problems, the princess sustained an injury when she went skiing in Norway in 2021.
Mette-Marit is known for enjoying adventures in the great outdoors, and she's an avid skier. But shortly before Christmas 2021, she broke her tailbone when she got down from a ski lift with her daughter, the future queen of Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra. As the two made their descent, their skis tangled together, and Mette-Marit took a bad fall, fracturing her tailbone. She was rushed to the hospital, where she had to stay overnight.
The mother-daughter duo were enjoying the slopes in Uvdal, Norway, before the accident happened. Mette-Marit's injury came at a bad time for the royal family. Public concern over King Harald V's health had been mounting since the palace confirmed the monarch had been dealing with respiratory issues, and Mette-Marit's husband, Crown Prince Haakon, had been taking on most of his father's duties during this time.
She had COVID-19 twice
Royal pundits are well-versed in how the coronavirus impacted the British royal family, but the virus also had an adverse effect on the Norwegian monarchy. Crown Princess Mette-Marit's initial diagnosis with COVID-19 sparked a lot of concern, given that she has pulmonary fibrosis. She first contracted the virus in 2021, and amid concerns for her health, the palace released a statement to assure the public that the princess was doing fine. "The Crown Princess has normal symptoms and is followed up by her doctor," the statement read (via Royal Central). Mette-Marit's diagnosis came after several members of the Norwegian monarchy had already tested positive for the virus.
Mette-Marit ended up making a full recovery, but in 2023, she caught COVID-19 once again. This meant that she had to cancel several royal engagements and Christmas celebrations with her family. Because Mette-Marit had to self-isolate during this time, she was also missing from the Norwegian royal family's annual Christmas portrait that year. Luckily, she made a full recovery.
Mette-Maritt has tried to stay positive following her pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis
Royals and their health are always a topic of interest, and when Princess Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, the world was reminded that she wasn't the only princess who was going through a public health battle. Despite her terminal diagnosis, Crown Princess Mette-Marit has continued to inspire the public with her positive mindset. Instead of focusing on what the disease is taking from her, Mette-Marit has chosen to be thankful for the positive changes it has brought about. "There are many difficult and painful things about this disease, but at the same time there is something beautiful because you find yourself," she told Norwegian outlets (via Sky News). "It's an opportunity to live a little more slowly and discover which things give you energy and which things take it away."
While the British royals have been criticized for trying to hide health issues in the past, Mette-Marit has continued to be open about her diagnosis. Speaking to the German media on one occasion, she admitted that she often feels "exhausted" and that she tries to take this into account when planning her royal schedule (via Yahoo! Life). "My goal is still to work and participate in the official program as much as possible," Mette-Marit said. While she's had to cancel numerous engagements due to her illness in the past, she appreciates that she has more time to do things she enjoys, like going for walks and sitting down with a good book.
She is managing her disease with the help of her doctors and lifestyle changes
When Crown Princess Mette-Marit's pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis was first made public, the palace assured the public that the princess' doctors were monitoring her condition carefully. Mette-Marit is also taking medication to manage her disease.
Mette-Marit had to make some adjustments to her lifestyle as well. For one, she could no longer keep up with a packed royal schedule. She had to accept this and make the necessary changes. Speaking to the media, she said that she has learned to let her physical health dictate how much she tackles on any given day. "I am now allowed to decide my everyday life in a completely different way, and it feels very good for me," she said (via Hello!). "Being able to let my days be guided by how I feel is one of the things I find good about being sick." She's also expressed gratitude towards her doctors for discovering the disease while it was still in its early stages because it meant that she could start treatment a lot earlier. According to the Cleveland Clinic, while some patients only live a couple of months after receiving a pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis, others can go on to live for years. Luckily, in Mette-Marit's case, it's been the latter.
Mette-Marit's condition is having a profound impact on Norway's monarchy
Before Crown Princess Mette-Marit received her pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis in 2018, she was preparing to start taking on more royal duties as the reigning monarch, King Harald V, readied himself to take on fewer responsibilities. Mette-Marit's diagnosis has given the king pause, however, and he's refrained from passing down some of his royal duties to his daughter-in-law and his son, Crown Prince Haakon. When Denmark's Queen Margrethe II abdicated in January 2024 due to ongoing health issues, many wondered whether Harald would follow in her footsteps, but the monarch has made it clear that he has no such plans.
Various media outlets have raised concerns about the Norwegian royal family's health. With the king and the future queen both dealing with debilitating health issues, the monarchy's future is looking pretty bleak, and only time will tell how the institution will handle these challenges in the years to come.