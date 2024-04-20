All The Details Surrounding Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Health Issues

Crown Princess Mette-Marit might be one of the most prominent members of the Norwegian monarchy these days; however, when she first started dating Crown Prince Haakon, it raised plenty of eyebrows. Mette-Marit's background was anything but prim and proper. For one, her parents got divorced when she was young, and her new stepmother was a former exotic dancer. She also had a pretty wild youth and spent some of her free time at raves. Oh, and she was also married to a drug dealer. Mette-Marit shares one child with her ex-husband, who was convicted of possession of cocaine, violence, and drunk driving. Needless to say, Mette-Marit's past wasn't spotless. While the public had their doubts about her when she started dating Norway's crown prince, they eventually warmed to her.

Mette-Marit has proven to be a hard worker over the years, performing her royal duties with the grace and poise expected of those who represent the monarchy. After marrying Haakon, she and the prince welcomed two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Those who keep tabs on the royal family know that Mette-Marit is good at more than just royal engagements — the royal is also a talented skier (something it seems she's passed on to her daughter) and has been honored for her humanitarian work in the past.

Even though Mette-Marit's past eventually ceased to haunt her, she has faced plenty of health-related challenges over the years — some more concerning than others.