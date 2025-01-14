Johnny Depp's Teeth Have Gone Through Quite The Transformation

Johnny Depp made his silver screen debut in 1984's "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and a few years later his career took off in a major way when he landed the role of a baby-faced cop in Fox's "21 Jump Street." At 25, he was a bona fide hunk with bright eyes and a big, gleaming smile. However, when the cameras flashed, he rarely showed off his teeth. Rather, you were more likely to see the '80s heartthrob pose with his mouth closed.

As Depp told Rolling Stone in 1988, he had no interest in being known as a sex symbol. "I don't want to make a career of taking my shirt off," he said. "I'd like to shave off all my hair, even my eyebrows, try it that way." Sure enough, two years later he shaved his head for John Waters' 1990 film "Cry-Baby," in which he played gang leader Wade Walker.

The sex symbol thing never quite grew on him. After he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2003, he couldn't wrap his head around it. As he said on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "It's so absurd a notion." Looking back on a photoshoot from early on in his career, he remembered not feeling like himself. "It was a strange time because I had become this product, and it made me very uncomfortable," he told Winfrey. After "21 Jump Street," Depp tried to distance himself from the sex symbol label, eschewing typical leading man roles in favor of weirder characters.

