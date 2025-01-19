Post-Divorce Celebrity Transformations That Had Heads Turning
Divorce is never easy, but when you are a celebrity in the public eye, it becomes even more difficult as the whole world watches to see whether you break down or glow up. Some post-divorce celebrity transformations that had heads turning and tongues wagging were due to an obvious physical change, such as dramatic weight loss or a new hairstyle. Others were more of a vibe or an internal transformation that manifested through attitude or career choices. Either way, the changes were significant and often for the better.
So why is it that some people, including celebrities, seem to thrive in the aftermath of divorce while others struggle to find their way? A study conducted by Maguire Family Law determined that it's because of post-traumatic growth, defined as a "positive psychological change experienced as a result of going through a period of adversity to rise to a higher level of functioning." According to the study, more than half of the over 1,000 divorcees surveyed claimed to have experienced this post-traumatic growth.
The Divorce Coach Sara Davison said in the report that, as devastating as the breakup can be, she often sees substantial personal development in her clients post-divorce. "As this new research shows, the end of a relationship can be the most empowering, life-affirming event to ever happen to you," she said. "From getting fit, to taking the trip of a lifetime or starting their own business — this proves the age-old adage that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."
Reese Witherspoon has gone through multiple transformations
Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to divorce, yet like many of the plucky female characters she plays, the mom of three seems to always land on her feet beautifully. In fact, you might say she does a "bang up" job. Following her split from first husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares children Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, Witherspoon underwent a stunning transformation. She rocked bangs and red lips as she strutted her stuff in a short, bright yellow Nina Ricci dress at the 2007 Golden Globes. She did it again more than a decade later, cutting bangs following her split from her second husband, Jim Toth, with whom she shares son Tennessee Toth.
Today, the Oscar-winning actress and mom of three seems to have settled into single life and a softer, sexier style. Long, loose locks frame her face, which has been devoid of harsh red lips lately in favor of a more modern, natural look. Moreover, Witherspoon exudes confidence and has reinvented her career. In the years post-Phillippe, she made a name for herself as a voice for women in the entertainment industry through Hello Sunshine, her media company that sold for an impressive $900 million. Witherspoon enjoys a lavish life, but what's next for the petite powerhouse after her second divorce remains to be seen. As she once told Harper's Bazaar, "I think any life-changing experience sort of demands evaluation, really looking at yourself and your life." You can bet she'll do just that.
Ruth Langsford modernized her style
Her soon-to-be-ex-husband may be stepping out with younger woman Katie Alexander, but Ruth Langsford is stepping up her game. The "Loose Women" star may be saying "no more" to her 14-year marriage to her former "This Morning" co-host Eamonn Holmes, but she's been saying "yes" to new career opportunities and a new style. Langsford's post-divorce transformation started with her appearance. An Instagram photo revealed a lighter, looser, and slightly longer hairstyle, along with more modern makeup; her followers were there for it. The glam new look drew comments like "amazing" and "gorgeous," with one fan remarking, "Love your hair, makes you look younger."
Along with a new look came a new lease on life. Since the split, Langsford has enjoyed the occasional girl's night out with some of her closest pals and has been traveling. The popular television personality packed her bags and headed down under to Australia to appear on "Unpacked," the "I'm a Celeb" spinoff show to support her fellow "Loose Women" panelist Jane Moore, a contestant on the program.
Although Holmes has moved on with a new woman, the only man in Langsford's life is the couple's son, Jack Holmes, whom she described in Woman and Home as "the most delightful, caring, and wonderful young man," and added that her greatest wish is that he is happy. "When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and you just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken."
Gisele Bündchen opted for a bolder look
When Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady married supermodel Gisele Bündchen, they became the golden couple. But 13 years, two kids, and a few championship rings later, they called it quits. And while the beautiful Brazilian bombshell didn't undergo any major post-divorce transformation on the outside, a big internal shift occurred. "Everything I've experienced made me realize what I want and what I don't want," she told Robin Roberts in an excerpt of an emotional Impact x Nightline interview. And what she wants is to live her best life. "I don't want to be limited," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I want to spread my wings and fly."
Nowhere was that more apparent than in the supermodel's first post-divorce magazine cover. Bündchen was totally unrecognizable when she graced the cover of Vogue Italia, proving that she was back with a vengeance after retiring from the fashion scene to focus on being a wife and mother. Gone were her flowing, beachy waves and natural sun-kissed glow. In their place were harsh makeup, bold, colorful wigs, and plenty of attitude. The effect was one of strength and growth and reflected a woman coming into her own. "One of my dreams is that I want to play a superhero," she told Vanity Fair. In the meantime, she continues to play supermom. Bündchen shares two children with Brady and is now expecting a third child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
Ben Affleck looked happier post-divorce
Post-divorce celebrity transformations aren't just for women. Many men, like Ben Affleck, experience a glow-up, too. Affleck, who seems to have a thing for women named Jennifer, is in the process of his second divorce, but this one seems to be positively affecting the actor, at least from the outside. Lopez's divorce filing crystalized that Bennifer was phony, and the couple called it quits (again) after two years of marriage. The power pair were initially engaged several years ago before Affleck's marriage to and subsequent divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.
Although married to one of the world's most beautiful women, Affleck appeared to let himself go during the recent J. Lo years. He often looked scruffy and unkempt and was frequently photographed with a cigarette in hand. However, Affleck showed signs that he had moved on from his split with Lopez soon after they called it quits. The actor began rocking a variety of new looks from punk to polished. He has been seen sporting a faux hawk and leather jacket and looking quite dapper with smart suits accentuating his slimmed-down frame. He's also been putting his best face forward with a trimmer, neater, darker beard. And, because what's a stylish bachelor without a stylish bachelor pad, Affleck has reportedly set up housekeeping in a sprawling Brentwood mansion that he snagged for a mere $20 million. According to a source at In Touch, "Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best." Mission accomplished.
Khloé Kardashian enhanced her appearance
If there is one family who knows a thing or two about reinvention, it's the Kardashian clan. These women basically invented the word, transforming themselves time and time again. Following her split from former L.A. Laker Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian parlayed her post-divorce celebrity transformation into a short-lived reality television show, "Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian." The truth, however, is that the camera-loving Kardashian started her transformation while her marriage was still on life support. In an interview with Women's Health, she explained that she started hitting the gym to deal with the stress of her relationship. "It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama," she said. "I needed a release."
Her weight wasn't the only noticeable difference. Kardashian continued to evolve, both externally and internally. She has copped to getting cosmetic enhancements, including facial fillers, and frequently changes her hair color, going from dark to blonde and back again. "I do love the evolution of people in general. I think it's a beautiful thing when someone progresses and evolves in life," she said in the Women's Health interview. Kardashian also moved on in her love life, rebounding with another NBA star, Tristan Thompson, with whom she went on to have two children. The couple split up, but Kardashian is doing fine. In an interview with Bustle, she revealed, "I am single and thriving. I feel like I'm working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don't want something to disrupt it."
Zac Brown prioritized working out
Zac Brown is making country music fans out of people everywhere with his ripped physique. Following the breakup of his 12-year marriage to jewelry designer Shelly Brown, the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band has seriously dedicated himself to getting healthy. The father of five is so committed to his goals that he now travels with a tricked-out mobile gym he built into a tractor-trailer, eliminating any excuses for not working out while on the road. Not only does it help him stay in tip-top touring shape, but it also helps him stay clear-headed when times get tough. "If I go four or five days without working out, everything just seems to be a little darker than it should be," the singer told Men's Health.
That mental clarity may prove useful as the country crooner once again found himself in a divorce after just four months of marriage to Kelly Yazdi. Unlike his first divorce, this one is playing out in the public arena with a lot of dirty laundry airing on the line. Judging by his appearance, however, he's not letting the drama throw him off course. "I can tell some days when I wake up if I'm a little off. Those are the days I need to push myself to go and do it," he said in the interview. "You don't want to, but that's what pulls you out of that funk, getting to sweat." Brown has credited Bruce Springsteen for encouraging him on his fitness journey, which may help explain why he looks ripped as a boss!
Miley Cyrus transformed her body with Pilates
She can buy herself flowers and anything else she pleases. That was the sentiment behind Miley Cyrus' bold post-divorce transformation that included a buff body, and the release of a song that became an anthem for single people everywhere. After the breakup of her marriage to hunky hubby Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus didn't wither on the vine. Instead, the spunky former Disney star seemed to bloom right before our eyes. The couple had been together off and on since they met while filming "The Last Song" when they were both in their teens. They finally tied the knot after 10 years, shortly after the home they shared in Malibu burned to the ground along with many of the couple's personal belongings. But then the marriage went up in flames as well less than a year later.
But like a phoenix from the ashes, Cyrus rose and turned her heartache into hits, including "Slide Away" and the Grammy-winning "Flowers," both of which are said to be about her ex. The self-professed pansexual singer dove back into dating, enjoying relationships with both men and women, and showed up to the 2024 Grammy Awards looking like a golden goddess. Her body got as much attention as her performance, resulting from years of exercise, including intense Pilates training. Mari Winsor, who counted Cyrus among her Pilates students, told People, "It always makes her feel better and clearer when she works out." The results speak for themselves.
Kim Kardashian reclaimed her sexy style
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West, had a big say in what the reality television star wore. Those who kept up with the Kardashians over the years may recall West hiring a stylist to clean out his wife's closet or a feud over the buxom brunette's Met Gala gown, which West deemed "too sexy." The rapper claimed that his wife's provocative attire "was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, the father of what's about to be four kids." During a discussion panel with Business of Fashion, Kardashian shared that "I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband, and he told me that I had the worst style" (per Cosmopolitan). She added, "He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes, and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried."
Kardashian did a little cleaning out of her own and got rid of some things that didn't work for her, including West. Post-divorce, Kardashian underwent a stunning transformation and returned to her former sexy style. Her Instagram feed is a visual smorgasbord of leopard, lace and lingerie. She struts her stuff in body-baring bikinis, plunging necklines, and thigh-high slits, making it clear that this is one woman who knows the direction she wants to go with her fashion choices, and it's not west!
Hilary Duff got comfortable in her own skin
Looking good is the best revenge, so just days after she inked the papers to end her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie, Hilary Duff showed off a post-divorce transformation in the form of a body-hugging sheath dress, high heels, lavender hair, and burgundy lips. The occasion was the opening of the fashion library in Los Angeles. It was a "Mike who?" moment that set the stage for the former child star to remind everyone that she is all grown up.
Duff, a mom of three, has always been committed to maintaining her physique. However, she really enjoyed showing it off after finding love again with musician Matthew Koma. In preparation for their wedding, the "Younger" star doubled down on her efforts, counting macros and lifting weights to achieve her enviable physique. The results spoke for themselves in Women's Health Australia, where Duff dared to bare it all in a sexy one-piece on the magazine's cover. What you might not know about Duff is that she once had an eating disorder, but she told the magazine that she is no longer worried about living up to Hollywood's ideal of perfection. Her recipe for success? "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet," she revealed. "[I'm] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body."
Jennie Garth went on a weight loss journey
Jennie Garth is best known for playing poor little rich girl Kelly Taylor on the popular show "Beverly Hills, 90210." In one of the show's more memorable episodes, Garth's character is faced with a choice between two men. Rather than pick one, her character famously proclaimed, "I choose me." In "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone," Garth revealed that the line had a huge impact on her personally. "Even to this day, that line has sort of walked with me through life and been sort of a North Star for me," she told Stone. Maybe that's why the mom of three lookalike daughters was able to pick herself up and dust herself off beautifully following the breakup of her 11-year marriage to Peter Facinelli.
Like her character, Garth chose herself, and she started by getting her health in order. Through mindful eating and hitting the gym, the beautiful blonde was able to lose what she described in a People interview as "30 lbs. of dead weight." She took the mantra a step further by launching the "I Choose Me with Jennie Garth" podcast, where she shared that along with getting physically stronger, she's also embraced a stronger mindset. "Every day you wake up is a new day to reset everything, basically," she said during a "I Choose Me" episode. "How you want to feel, how you wanna see yourself, how you wanna see others. So a great way for me to do that is in the mornings to just tell myself today is gonna be a great day and tell myself that I love myself, and I'm gonna take great care of you today."