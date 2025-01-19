Divorce is never easy, but when you are a celebrity in the public eye, it becomes even more difficult as the whole world watches to see whether you break down or glow up. Some post-divorce celebrity transformations that had heads turning and tongues wagging were due to an obvious physical change, such as dramatic weight loss or a new hairstyle. Others were more of a vibe or an internal transformation that manifested through attitude or career choices. Either way, the changes were significant and often for the better.

So why is it that some people, including celebrities, seem to thrive in the aftermath of divorce while others struggle to find their way? A study conducted by Maguire Family Law determined that it's because of post-traumatic growth, defined as a "positive psychological change experienced as a result of going through a period of adversity to rise to a higher level of functioning." According to the study, more than half of the over 1,000 divorcees surveyed claimed to have experienced this post-traumatic growth.

The Divorce Coach Sara Davison said in the report that, as devastating as the breakup can be, she often sees substantial personal development in her clients post-divorce. "As this new research shows, the end of a relationship can be the most empowering, life-affirming event to ever happen to you," she said. "From getting fit, to taking the trip of a lifetime or starting their own business — this proves the age-old adage that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

