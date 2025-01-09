Inside The Lavish Lives Of John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Kids

When it comes to the grand cosmic lottery of fate and birth, it seems that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids couldn't have done much better. Throughout their romance, the model/actress/author and the "All of Me" crooner have done their best to shower their children with love, attention and some of the most out-of-this-world experiences that any kids could ever hope to have, all as a family.

Advertisement

The cute couple welcomed their first child, daughter Luna in April 2016. The lovebirds then expanded their family in May 2018 with son Miles. After a heartbreaking miscarriage in October 2020, Legend and Teigen welcomed their little girl, Esti, in January 2023, and then — after revealing she hoped to have more kids in the future –announced the arrival of their son, Wren – born via surrogate – just six months later.

Throughout their time as parents, and especially since becoming a family of six, Teigen and Legend have made sure to give their kids a childhood like no other. From family vacations to some of the most gorgeous vacation destinations on earth to kid-friendly trips to theme parks, to next-level birthday parties, Legend and Teigen's cute kids truly live a ludicrously lavish life.

Advertisement