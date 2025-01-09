Inside The Lavish Lives Of John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Kids
When it comes to the grand cosmic lottery of fate and birth, it seems that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids couldn't have done much better. Throughout their romance, the model/actress/author and the "All of Me" crooner have done their best to shower their children with love, attention and some of the most out-of-this-world experiences that any kids could ever hope to have, all as a family.
The cute couple welcomed their first child, daughter Luna in April 2016. The lovebirds then expanded their family in May 2018 with son Miles. After a heartbreaking miscarriage in October 2020, Legend and Teigen welcomed their little girl, Esti, in January 2023, and then — after revealing she hoped to have more kids in the future –announced the arrival of their son, Wren – born via surrogate – just six months later.
Throughout their time as parents, and especially since becoming a family of six, Teigen and Legend have made sure to give their kids a childhood like no other. From family vacations to some of the most gorgeous vacation destinations on earth to kid-friendly trips to theme parks, to next-level birthday parties, Legend and Teigen's cute kids truly live a ludicrously lavish life.
They rub elbows with A-listers
For many people, getting the chance to go to the Grammys would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they'd never forget. Chrissy Teigen made sure Luna and Miles got the opportunity to bask in the gala glow before they even started elementary school. When John Legend was tapped to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the happy couple made it a family affair.
Teigen – decked out in a fun, gorgeous pink feathered number – posed for photos and posted her own pics with her adorable kids, who dressed to the nines for the star-studded event. Luna donned a colorful ensemble featuring a rainbow of sheer ruffles while Miles took a style tip from his own dapper dad, rocking a teal tux with black pants. Legend even joked about how good his son looked when she shared a side-by-side photo to Instagram showing himself and Teigen on the red carpet, alongside a backstage shot of his kids, and wrote in the caption, "Truly jealous of Miles's look."
They get some the royal treatment at the Magic Kingdom
Getting to go to Disneyland is a treat for almost any kid, but Chrissy Teigen makes sure her kids get to experience the majesty of the Magic Kingdom like real-life Disney princes and princesses. In April 2022, Teigen and John Legend celebrated Luna's birthday at the iconic Anaheim theme park, and posed for beaming photos outside Cinderella Castle with Miles and the birthday girl – who was decked out to look just like Jasmine from "Aladdin."
In photos the proud mom posted to Instagram in October 2024, she took all four kids to Disneyland, where they got led around by one of the park's special VIP tour guides, and enjoyed a bunch of the park's most famous rides, including Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land, the "Star Wars"-themed land Galaxy's Edge, and the iconic spinning teacups of the famed Mad Tea Party. All the while, Teigen and Legend's adorable brood rocked mouse ears, played with bubble blowers and generally had the time of their lives in the happiest (and most expensive) place on Earth.
They jet set to some truly idyllic locales
For Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids, being world travelers and explorers of stunning foreign vistas has been something of a given. Teigen and Legend tied the knot in Italy and love to globetrot, and they make sure to give their kids the chance to be worldly as well, taking the well-behaved little ones with them to some of the most jaw-dropping and idyllic vacation hotspots known to man.
In April 2023 — in the few months between welcoming Esti and Wren – Legend and Teigen took their trio of tykes on a whirlwind European vacation to Venice. The happy parents posted a slew of snapshots to Instagram, showing them riding boats on the canals and walking the cobblestone streets, all while holding their adorable sleeping baby girl.
More recently, in April 2024, the family of six took a trip to Thailand during spring break, to introduce their kids to the unimaginable beauty of the country. The parents, as always, shared some swoon-worthy snaps from their Thailand trip as well, including photos of their lucky kids swimming in crystal clear waters and basking in the glow of the jaw-dropping natural scenery.
They eat some top notch meals on a daily basis
While Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids were lucky enough to have famous, rich, and deeply devoted parents – they also have a mom who loves to cook and is quite good at it. Teigen has written multiple cookbooks, hosts the food-centric talk show "Chrissy & Dave Dine Out," and takes to Instagram to share recipes, products, and cooking videos on a regular basis –- many of which feature her children enjoying her hard work in the kitchen.
That being said, Teigen has admitted that some of her kids are easier to cook and prepare meals for than others. "Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables," Teigen said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in January 2024. "[However,] Miles has still not had a vegetable. He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in fried rice and was so upset about it." It just goes to show that even when a kid has got a world-famous culinary enthusiast for a mom, sometimes they're just gonna be picky about taste.
They have the best birthday parties
When it comes to birthdays and holidays, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend know how to pull out all the stops and make a celebration truly memorable. From the time little Luna was a toddler and throughout their journey as parents, the pair have gone all out to bring joy. Luna enjoyed a lavish Sesame Street 2nd birthday that included some truly tremendous tiered cakes in the shape of the show's iconic characters. More recently, in May 2024, Miles rang in his 6th birthday at the Monster Jam World Finals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
However, regardless of how decadent and lavish the parties get, Legend and Teigen typically try to keep the festivities focused on the kids, making sure they include close friends and stuff their kids will actually enjoy. As Teigen explained to Us Weekly in March 2019, while gearing up for Luna's 3rd birthday, she feels celeb parties often forget the needs of the actual child the party is for.
"I think we've been to enough kid's birthday parties here in L.A. to know that, 'OK, we can't do this.' Because even the kid is freaking out. They don't seem to ever have a good time," Teigen shared. "All the other kids have a great time, but the kid is usually totally overwhelmed, and a lot of the time it's for the parents, honestly."