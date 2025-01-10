The Most Controversial Things Kelly Clarkson Has Ever Done

After Kelly Clarkson became the first winner of "American Idol", the country was waiting with bated breath for her to release her first album. As a part of her win, she was signed to RCA Records with legendary music mogul Clive Davis as executive producer on her first effort. But the company wanted Clarkson to have less of a hands-on approach to her sound. The problem really came to blows when Clarkson was working on her third album, "My December." She was adamant about writing her own songs, but the record company didn't enjoy Clarkson's soulful songwriting, saying that it would not produce the pop hits they expected from her.

During a 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Clarkson told her side of the story. Apparently, tensions between her and the record label began all the way back to when she was recording her first album. One of her greatest hits, "Since U Been Gone," was the culprit. Clarkson insisted she was lied to. "I was told to write to the song," she said. "[The record company] flew me to Sweden, I get there and these two people, [Dr.] Luke and Max [Martin], were not told that I was writing to it, and just already had it written. And I look like a fool."