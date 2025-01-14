Did Johnny Depp Date His Lawyer Camille Vasquez? Here's What She Said About Her Famous Client

The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial wrapped up in the summer of 2022, but for Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, the rumors that she and her client had more than a professional relationship occasionally resurface. More than two years later, Vasquez is doubling down on denying the persistent rumors.

The speculation first began in July 2022 when people thought Vasquez and Depp were cozying up in court. The attorney told People at the time, "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear." She went on to detail the nature of their relationship and how that led to the speculation. "I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny ... I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."

Though she's moved on, even in 2024 Vasquez is sometimes still questioned about her relationship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. She says they have a friendly attorney/client relationship — nothing more, per Extra.