Did Johnny Depp Date His Lawyer Camille Vasquez? Here's What She Said About Her Famous Client
The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial wrapped up in the summer of 2022, but for Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, the rumors that she and her client had more than a professional relationship occasionally resurface. More than two years later, Vasquez is doubling down on denying the persistent rumors.
The speculation first began in July 2022 when people thought Vasquez and Depp were cozying up in court. The attorney told People at the time, "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear." She went on to detail the nature of their relationship and how that led to the speculation. "I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny ... I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."
Though she's moved on, even in 2024 Vasquez is sometimes still questioned about her relationship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. She says they have a friendly attorney/client relationship — nothing more, per Extra.
Camille Vasquez said Johnny Depp is not her type
Camille Vasquez had quite an extensive career before Johnny Depp hired her to defend him in 2022, but the acclaim the trial recieved only launched her career further into the spotlight. Vasquez graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Southern California in 2006 and subsequently earned her law degree from Southwestern in 2010. In 2018, she was hired at Brown Rudnick law firm, with the majority of her cases involving defamation, including Depp's.
The lawyer has been proven to be a hot commodity since the jury awarded Depp a cool $15 million in "compensatory and punitive damages" (per BBC). Not long after the trial closed and her name was garnering loads of attention online, Vasquez was promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick in 2022. In August 2024, the attorney made another big career move. She left her previous firm and joined Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton as a partner.
Vasquez sat down with Extra in late 2024 and was asked about those relationship rumors that circulated during the Depp vs. Heard trial. She said that she initially received a call from her parents about the theories swirling online, but that they "knew definitively" that the two were not linked romantically. Additionally, she put her foot down and argued why she "has never and would never" date the actor. "I think he's a lovely person just, he's not my type," Vasquez said.