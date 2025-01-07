Matt Rife And Kate Beckinsale Golden Globes Rumors Have Their Age Gap On Everyone's Lips

Kate Beckinsale is among the list of actors who have had relationships with comedian Matt Rife. The unlikely pair of stars dated back in 2017, and they were reportedly getting cozy again recently at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty. It's hard to imagine that anyone was expecting the "Underworld" leading lady to get romantically involved with the notoriously controversial comedy star in the first place, let alone rekindling their romance. Still, it's not the surprising match that is getting the most attention; it's the age gap. At 51, Beckinsale is two decades older than 29-year-old Rife.

Beckinsale has dated her fair share of famous men over the years, including Rife. And based on what a source told Page Six, they may be back together. "They were kissing and being affectionate with one another," said the source who spotted them at Spago for the award show afterparty. "Her arms were around his neck. and his arms and hands were around her waist. ... They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times." They added that while clearly cozy, the pair wasn't hot and heavy, noting, "They are friendly exes and were having some funny conversations."

Surely Beckinsale and Rife are in very different places in their lives now than they were when they first dated, but the age gap is still just as surprising. When they first got together, Beckinsale was 43, and Rife was just 21.

