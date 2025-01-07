Melania Trump's Amazon Doc Is Quite The Payday (& They Even Got Barron On Board)

The search for a distributor for the Melania Trump documentary seemingly yielded a rather quick turnaround, considering the movie commenced production in December 2024. However, considering president-elect Donald Trump's recent campaign win, and Melania's upcoming return to the White House, any material surrounding the incoming first lady is imaginably a hot commodity at this point in her life. The movie, which will be released both theatrically and on Amazon Prime Video, was described as a unique and exciting take on Melania's life. "Amazon Prime Video has exclusively licensed an upcoming documentary film for both theatrical and streaming release that will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump," Amazon said in a statement acquired by Fox News Digital on January 5, 2025. As if a documentary about Melania wasn't newsworthy enough, reported cameos from Barron Trump and President-elect Trump could generate further interest among some viewers.

In light of the news surrounding Melania's documentary and its bankable Amazon deal, some users on X, formerly Twitter, commented on the deal and expressed curiosity about the possible directions the project could go in depicting her life and family. "That's a huge deal," one X user said. "Curious to see what angle the documentary takes, especially with the family involved." Others were more skeptical about Amazon's involvement, citing executive chairman Jeff Bezos' bumpy history with president-elect Trump. "Sounds like @JeffBezos is following @finkd's lead and getting down on bended knee to take whatever Trump demands to pay the price for their sins for the last 10 years," another user wrote.

