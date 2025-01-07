Melania Trump's Amazon Doc Is Quite The Payday (& They Even Got Barron On Board)
Melania Trump isn't afraid to put herself out there. Between her highly-publicized memoir and its revelations about her relationship with President-elect Donald Trump and showing off her lavish life through social media, it's clear she thrives on the public's attention and isn't afraid to flaunt her personal life to attract it. Thus, it wasn't surprising when she agreed to bring her story to a theater near you with a profitable documentary deal she signed with Amazon, which positioned her as both the star and an executive producer.
As if the incoming first lady wasn't already happy to broadcast her life on film, the notion of her hefty payday makes it all the more obvious why she was willing to go through with the documentary deal. Per Puck News, Amazon fronted an awe-inducing $40 million to license the documentary. Although she assuredly isn't hurting for money, considering her high profile and the plentiful pots her hands are stuck in, the lucrative offer still was most likely a no-brainer for Trump.
Her documentary is generating buzz
The search for a distributor for the Melania Trump documentary seemingly yielded a rather quick turnaround, considering the movie commenced production in December 2024. However, considering president-elect Donald Trump's recent campaign win, and Melania's upcoming return to the White House, any material surrounding the incoming first lady is imaginably a hot commodity at this point in her life. The movie, which will be released both theatrically and on Amazon Prime Video, was described as a unique and exciting take on Melania's life. "Amazon Prime Video has exclusively licensed an upcoming documentary film for both theatrical and streaming release that will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump," Amazon said in a statement acquired by Fox News Digital on January 5, 2025. As if a documentary about Melania wasn't newsworthy enough, reported cameos from Barron Trump and President-elect Trump could generate further interest among some viewers.
In light of the news surrounding Melania's documentary and its bankable Amazon deal, some users on X, formerly Twitter, commented on the deal and expressed curiosity about the possible directions the project could go in depicting her life and family. "That's a huge deal," one X user said. "Curious to see what angle the documentary takes, especially with the family involved." Others were more skeptical about Amazon's involvement, citing executive chairman Jeff Bezos' bumpy history with president-elect Trump. "Sounds like @JeffBezos is following @finkd's lead and getting down on bended knee to take whatever Trump demands to pay the price for their sins for the last 10 years," another user wrote.