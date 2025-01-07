Christina Haack Amps Up The Drama With Weird Selfie After Josh Hall's HGTV Allegations
HGTV's Christina Haack has dropped yet another clue about why she called it quits with ex-hubby Josh Hall, and this time, it may be tough to defend himself. The stars tied the knot in 2021 before quickly ending things in 2024. Now, the former power couple is kicking off 2025 with plenty of drama on their Instagram Stories. And, Haack just took things to the next level, telling the world that she "deserve[s] better" than her ex.
On January 6, Hall took to his Instagram Story to share a Fox News headline about him with which he took issue. The article in question was titled "HGTV star Christina Hall's tense fight with estranged husband Josh caught on camera." The referenced back-and-forth was part of a preview for the former couple's upcoming HGTV show "The Flip Off."
On top of the screenshot of the article, Hall called out the headline with his own caption, writing, "TFW you can't get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @hgtv, you've changed," with an eye rolling emoji. This was quite the accusation coming from Hall, and Haack clearly didn't feel comfortable letting it slide without addressing it. She shared Hall's Instagram Story to her own with the caption, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me.... That was all natural." This surprisingly public quarrel didn't end there, though. The next day, Haack posted a selfie of her crying to her Instagram Story, taking things a step further.
Christina Haack clearly wants control of the narrative around her divorce
Evidently, one response to Josh Hall's accusation that HGTV was "manufacturing drama" wasn't enough to make Christina Haack believe she'd gotten her point across. So, she posted a selfie to her Instagram Story. In it, she appears to be crying in the car. On the photo, she wrote, "This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh. This is 'real' and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."
Haack's divorce from Hall is likely going to cost her big, but it's clear that getting out of that relationship is more than worth it for her. The battle of the exes on Instagram took place just a month after Haack revealed the heartbreaking plea she received from her kids right before her explosive divorce with Hall. In a clip from "The Flip Off," Haack told her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa that their two children, Taylor and Brayden, encouraged her to call it quits with Hall.
"The kids literally asked me to leave," she said, adding, "They told me he's not nice to me. Why would I stick around?" Consequently, she said that she and Hall "officially split up," noting, "Things with Josh have been bad for a long time." Clearly this had an impact on Haack's choice to end her marriage, and she isn't afraid to set the record straight about how it all went down.