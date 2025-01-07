Christina Haack Amps Up The Drama With Weird Selfie After Josh Hall's HGTV Allegations

HGTV's Christina Haack has dropped yet another clue about why she called it quits with ex-hubby Josh Hall, and this time, it may be tough to defend himself. The stars tied the knot in 2021 before quickly ending things in 2024. Now, the former power couple is kicking off 2025 with plenty of drama on their Instagram Stories. And, Haack just took things to the next level, telling the world that she "deserve[s] better" than her ex.

On January 6, Hall took to his Instagram Story to share a Fox News headline about him with which he took issue. The article in question was titled "HGTV star Christina Hall's tense fight with estranged husband Josh caught on camera." The referenced back-and-forth was part of a preview for the former couple's upcoming HGTV show "The Flip Off."

On top of the screenshot of the article, Hall called out the headline with his own caption, writing, "TFW you can't get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @hgtv, you've changed," with an eye rolling emoji. This was quite the accusation coming from Hall, and Haack clearly didn't feel comfortable letting it slide without addressing it. She shared Hall's Instagram Story to her own with the caption, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me.... That was all natural." This surprisingly public quarrel didn't end there, though. The next day, Haack posted a selfie of her crying to her Instagram Story, taking things a step further.

