Jennifer Lopez Made Millions From Her Ben Affleck Divorce. Here's How
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their love after 20 years, many saw theirs as a fairytale reunion. Affleck and Lopez got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, and then followed it up with another wedding celebration in Georgia in August that year. It all seemed so romantic and meant to be at the time. But it turns out that maybe Lopez and Affleck shouldn't have rekindled their romance; their marriage ended in divorce in August 2024 with Lopez filing divorce papers two years to the day after their Georgia ceremony. And with the settlement of their divorce being made final on New Year's Eve 2024, Lopez is set to make millions.
The settlement documents noted that Lopez can keep all of her jewelry and clothing, according to InTouch. That would include her multi-million dollar engagement ring from Affleck. Affleck chose a green diamond for Lopez's second engagement ring from him, and it's estimated to be worth around $5 million. A green diamond is very rare, and the one Lopez has in her engagement ring from Affleck is a whopping 8.5 carats. Plus, it has two additional smaller diamonds on either side.
We could see an angrier or more vindictive ex wanting her to give back that ring (as well as her first engagement ring), but that doesn't appear to be the case here. And while we doubt she'll sell it anytime soon, that's still quite the valuable asset to have on-hand (even if it's no longer on her hand in the literal sense).
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will both get a cut of the house sale and hold onto individual assets
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got engaged in 2002. That time, the engagement ring was pink and six carats, and it reportedly cost half as much as the second ring Affleck gave Lopez. Granted, that's still $2.5 million, so it's not like it's cheap.
Along with keeping her valuable engagement rings, Lopez is also set to make tens of millions more in the settlement. They'll be splitting the proceeds when their mansion in Beverly Hills sells. The house is currently listed on Zillow for $68 million; it's been on the market since July 2024. They both agreed to waive spousal support, and they get to keep whatever individual money they earned while married.
Both Affleck and Lopez already have millions in assets from their extensive careers; however, they didn't seem to have had a prenup in place. This could have meant a drawn out legal battle. But from the looks of it, they were able to come to an amicable settlement relatively quickly without either one seemingly fighting over material possessions — at least not publicly. Affleck and Lopez's marriage and divorce definitely had some messy moments, so hopefully the settlement brings them closure and helps them both move on.