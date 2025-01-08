Jennifer Lopez Made Millions From Her Ben Affleck Divorce. Here's How

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their love after 20 years, many saw theirs as a fairytale reunion. Affleck and Lopez got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, and then followed it up with another wedding celebration in Georgia in August that year. It all seemed so romantic and meant to be at the time. But it turns out that maybe Lopez and Affleck shouldn't have rekindled their romance; their marriage ended in divorce in August 2024 with Lopez filing divorce papers two years to the day after their Georgia ceremony. And with the settlement of their divorce being made final on New Year's Eve 2024, Lopez is set to make millions.

Advertisement

The settlement documents noted that Lopez can keep all of her jewelry and clothing, according to InTouch. That would include her multi-million dollar engagement ring from Affleck. Affleck chose a green diamond for Lopez's second engagement ring from him, and it's estimated to be worth around $5 million. A green diamond is very rare, and the one Lopez has in her engagement ring from Affleck is a whopping 8.5 carats. Plus, it has two additional smaller diamonds on either side.

We could see an angrier or more vindictive ex wanting her to give back that ring (as well as her first engagement ring), but that doesn't appear to be the case here. And while we doubt she'll sell it anytime soon, that's still quite the valuable asset to have on-hand (even if it's no longer on her hand in the literal sense).

Advertisement