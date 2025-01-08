Tragic Details About Jamie Foxx's Daughters Corinne And Anelise

Jamie Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne, was also devastated when her father had a stroke and was put under medical care. While filming the movie "Back in Action" opposite Cameron Diaz, Jamie was hospitalized and had to undergo emergency surgery. Corinne was extremely grateful to the surgeon that operated on her father, and shared a heartfelt message to Instagram crediting the man for her dad recovering fully. Corinne's sweet post featured several photos, including one of the surgeon in question, alongside a caption that read in part: "The second photo is with the surgeon who saved your life. He can attest... you were the funniest patient he's ever had."

Corinne's now-husband, Joe Hooten, was planning to propose to her during an excursion to Ireland in 2023, but after her dad got sick, he understandably held off. Once Jamie started to recover, Hooten took Corinne to Chicago, where he ended up proposing. Corinne and Hooten got married in September 2024, and her father walked her down the aisle.

While speaking with Vogue, Corinne detailed just how important having her dad at her wedding was. "It was incredibly special, considering his health scare last year. I walked down to a strings version of 'Georgia on My Mind' by Ray Charles," she recalled. "My dad won his Oscar for playing [Ray Charles in 'Ray'] in 2005. At 10 years old, I was his plus one and got to share that special moment with him."

