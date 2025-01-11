Did Sylvester Stallone Try To Date Pamela Anderson? Here's What They Said
Hollywood veterans Sylvester Stallone and Pamela Anderson never worked together, but the "Baywatch" star said he did try to date her once. In her Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," she claimed the "Rocky" heartthrob once hit on her, and she was not having it.
Anderson recounted a time when Stallone "offered [her] a condo and a Porsche to be his No. 1 girl." While some women would take that as a romantic gesture, Anderson read between the lines and turned him down, realizing that if she was going to be his No. 1 girl, that meant there was also a No. 2 girl. When she asked him this, he allegedly replied, "That's the best offer you're going to get, honey. You're in Hollywood now." Oof, talk about arrogance if this story is true. Anderson followed up by explaining she wanted true love and wasn't going to settle for anything less. Anderson may have had a sad and tragic life, but she knew her worth and stood her ground.
However, Stallone, who has also had a tragic life, denied the encounter ever happened. His representatives released a statement to the New York Post after this documentary clip made the rounds, saying that the story was "false and fabricated."
The documentary's director defended Pamela Anderson's claims
While Sylvester Stallone contested Pamela Anderson's story, the director of "Pamela, A Love Story," Ryan White, insisted she was telling the truth. "Of course, I totally believe Pamela because I think she's always honest in everything — about her own shortcomings, but also about other people's," White told Variety. "That was our conversation at the beginning of this [process]. She was, 'I spent so much of my life protecting other people. And I'm not I'm trying not to do that as much anymore.'"
In addition to the claims she made against Stallone, Anderson also alleged her "Home Improvement" co-star, Tim Allen, flashed her during filming. The story was recounted in her memoir, "Love, Pamela." Shortly after Anderson revealed this, Allen also denied the claims in a statement.
After the alleged incident with Stallone, Anderson went on to have a chaotic love life, getting married five times, including one marriage she immediately regretted after tying the knot. Meanwhile, Stallone married three times and has been with wife Jennifer Flavin since their wedding in 1997.