Did Sylvester Stallone Try To Date Pamela Anderson? Here's What They Said

Hollywood veterans Sylvester Stallone and Pamela Anderson never worked together, but the "Baywatch" star said he did try to date her once. In her Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," she claimed the "Rocky" heartthrob once hit on her, and she was not having it.

Anderson recounted a time when Stallone "offered [her] a condo and a Porsche to be his No. 1 girl." While some women would take that as a romantic gesture, Anderson read between the lines and turned him down, realizing that if she was going to be his No. 1 girl, that meant there was also a No. 2 girl. When she asked him this, he allegedly replied, "That's the best offer you're going to get, honey. You're in Hollywood now." Oof, talk about arrogance if this story is true. Anderson followed up by explaining she wanted true love and wasn't going to settle for anything less. Anderson may have had a sad and tragic life, but she knew her worth and stood her ground.

However, Stallone, who has also had a tragic life, denied the encounter ever happened. His representatives released a statement to the New York Post after this documentary clip made the rounds, saying that the story was "false and fabricated."

