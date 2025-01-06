What Tim Walz Had To Say About Kamala Harris Losing The 2024 Election To Donald Trump

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was not on many pundits' short lists as a possible VP candidate when Kamala Harris was endorsed by Joe Biden and took over the Democratic ticket in July 2024. However, that didn't mean he didn't want the opportunity, and revealed to MPR News on July 22 that Harris had reached out about the possibility of wanting his help in the future. "She mentioned she would need my help. And I said she has it in any way that she sees fit, Walz said at the time. "If that's the direction she goes, I guess that's fine."

Advertisement

After Harris had whittled down her list of possible running mates, she was reportedly left with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Walz. However, it was Walz who seemed to have the best rapport with Harris. As an unnamed White House official told NBC News of Harris' pick, "You also have to ask yourself at some point: Is this someone you would want to have lunch with every week for four years?"

Walz' Midwestern charm and folksy personality made him popular among his party, and brought a lot of early hope to democrats that Harris could triumph over Trump in one of the most divisive and contentious elections of the past century. Unfortunately for the Harris/Walz ticket, the numbers didn't pan out. That being said, Walz is now back in governor mode, doing his best to guide his state, and he doesn't seem to have any nagging regrets. "Were there things you could have done differently? Since we lost, the answer is obviously yes," Walz told KSTP in December. "On this one, I did the best I could."

Advertisement