Vanessa Bryant's 5 Best No-Makeup Looks
As Vanessa Bryant's glam Instagram uploads prove, she isn't afraid to get dolled up. The beauty loves a cat eye and red lip, and her super long lashes are usually out of this world. But despite working with the world's top makeup artists — including Scott Barnes, the man behind Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Super Bowl makeup — she's also happy to let the world see her natural beauty. The businesswoman and wife of the late Kobe Bryant has proven she doesn't need cosmetics to feel comfortable, and she still looks gorgeous without spending hours getting ready.
"I'm pretty low maintenance when it comes to makeup. Over the years I've discovered that the less makeup you wear, the more youthful you look," Vanessa, who's had a stunning transformation, told Cupcake Mag. She even revealed she usually only spends around five minutes applying cosmetics. But, sometimes, she doesn't even take that long, because her best no-makeup looks prove she's just as stunning au naturel.
Her freckles shone when she shared a heartfelt message alongside her makeup-free bestie Ciara
Ciara and Vanessa Bryant showed off their glowing bare faces in 2020, proving they feel comfortable enough around each other to be themselves. The A-List besties ditched the likes of foundation, eyeliner, and mascara as they smiled alongside Vanessa's youngest daughters, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant. The beauties glowed from the inside in the Instagram upload and Vanessa proudly showed the subtle freckles over her nose and under her eyes. She had a natural, rosy flush on her cheeks and her lips were still full without heavy lipstick and liner.
Vanessa doesn't deal with distracting dark circles or bags under her eyes, it seems, as the skin looks smooth and bright. "It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time," she captioned the upload, posted seven months after Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant's untimely deaths.
Ciara, who also had flawless skin and flattering pink lips, posted the same au naturel snap to her Instagram. "Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You're the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable," she told her longtime friend in the caption.
Vanessa Bryant ditched makeup for a sweet moment with LaLa Anthony
In 2022, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her close friend LaLa Anthony's birthday on Instagram via sweet photos and videos — including one makeup-free, but filtered, snap. The selfie showed Vanessa with her locks pushed over her left shoulder as she rested her head on the former "Total Request Live" star's cheek. Vanessa proved her brows are naturally full without the aid of a brow pencil or pomade and she had a little redness on her nose that was totally relatable.
Though the filter helped smooth her tan complexion, the philanthropist still didn't have a single visible blemish as she posed in a leopard-print top. Anthony also said sayonara to heavy cosmetics while spending time with her bestie, but seemingly wore faux lashes and a little eyeliner as she pulled a sultry duck face.
Anthony clearly didn't mind her pal sharing the stripped-back snap, as she shared a sweet message in the comments. "I will ALWAYS be here for u!!!!! ALWAYS!! Love u so much!!! grateful to have u in my life," she wrote.
She stunned in a cute family photo
Vanessa Bryant glowed with another no-makeup look on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving 2018. The beauty posed with two of her and Kobe Bryant's daughters, Natalia Bryant and the late Gigi Bryant, and the cosmetics-free trio proved great skin and flawless smiles are in the genes.
Vanessa looked cute and cozy in the selfie as she put her arm around Gigi while wearing an orange cardigan. Her long, dark locks were down over her left shoulder and she proved she doesn't need the sharp cat eye, dark shadow, and super long lashes she regularly sports to make her peepers pop. She also had enviable pinkness on her cheeks that made her look years younger than her 36 years.
Her glowing skin and smile proved Vanessa's dedication to exercise and eating well was working. In 2012, she told FabFitFun (via Lipstick Alley), "I try to eat as healthy as I can and try to do Pilates a minimum of four times a week for an hour."
Vanessa Bryant showed off her sassy yet casual side while bare-faced
Vanessa Bryant's makeup-free face was magic in 2020. She posed in a gray Harry Potter sweatshirt emblazoned with the word "Slytherin" alongside a group of girls, including her lavish-lifestyle-living daughter Natalia Bryant. Vanessa pushed her hair to the side to let her unblemished bare skin have its moment in the Instagram upload, and her gorgeous bone structure was evident as the light hit her cheekbone to create a stunning contour. Her lips were a healthy pink without lipstick and her light lashes were still visible without mascara (suggesting she may have taken Natalia's long lash advice).
Vanessa struck a sassy pose while proudly showing off her sweatshirt in comfy, black leggings. The other girls were also rocking logo tops, as Natalia wore a "Trojan" sweatshirt and the person to Vanessa's left smiled in a Disneyland hoodie.
Natalia appeared to be sans makeup just like her mom, though she and Vanessa revealed in a heart-warming 2022 Lancôme commercial they used to apply their cosmetics together. Natalia sweetly encouraged her mom to get dressed up in the ad that showed them getting ready, telling her, "We can do an everyday beauty makeup routine or if you want to do a full-on glam look, you could do that too."
She showed her strength while cosmetics-free and posing with her daughters
Another of Vanessa Bryant's best no-makeup looks came when she showed her strength in May 2020, just four months after Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant's passings. In a beautiful Instagram photo, Vanessa posed outdoors with Natalia and Bianka and held Capri. She told fans in the caption her daughters had bought her pink and red flowers and several piñatas in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.
Vanessa flashed her gorgeous smile without a drop of foundation, resting her head on Natalia's chest. She looked stunning as her soft brows framed her face and her eyes twinkled, despite her not spending time applying eyeliner, mascara, or dramatic eyeshadow. Her lips looked plump and hydrated, and her complexion was enviable. Even while dressed casually in a sweater and leggings, her natural beauty was obvious. The comfy attire fit how she described her aesthetic to FabFitFun in 2012. "My personal style is pretty relaxed glam. I really decide what I'm going to wear in a few minutes," she said (via Lipstick Alley).