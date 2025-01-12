Vanessa Bryant's 5 Best No-Makeup Looks

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant showed off their glowing bare faces in 2020, proving they feel comfortable enough around each other to be themselves. The A-List besties ditched the likes of foundation, eyeliner, and mascara as they smiled alongside Vanessa's youngest daughters, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant. The beauties glowed from the inside in the Instagram upload and Vanessa proudly showed the subtle freckles over her nose and under her eyes. She had a natural, rosy flush on her cheeks and her lips were still full without heavy lipstick and liner.

Advertisement

Vanessa doesn't deal with distracting dark circles or bags under her eyes, it seems, as the skin looks smooth and bright. "It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time," she captioned the upload, posted seven months after Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant's untimely deaths.

Ciara, who also had flawless skin and flattering pink lips, posted the same au naturel snap to her Instagram. "Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You're the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable," she told her longtime friend in the caption.