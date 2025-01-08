Donald Trump's Reported Praise For Joe Biden Behind Closed Doors Screams Hypocritical

President-elect Donald Trump is nothing if not unpredictable, but one thing we can always count on is that he's going to throw President Joe Biden under the bus and put him down to lift himself up. Right? Well, apparently not. When the pair of presidents met in the Oval Office the week following Election Day, Trump reportedly contradicted his prior claims that "you could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year," per The Daily Signal. In private, Trump sang a very different tune than he does when cameras are rolling.

In July 2024, Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. Despite no longer running against Biden, Trump unsurprisingly responded by publicly trash-talking him. He told NBC News that Biden "is the worst president in the history of the United States by far," adding, "There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country, from energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants." This is a pretty massive claim, but Trump, of course, seldom shies away from those. However, according to Biden, when the pair met up in November 2024, Trump "was very complimentary," per USA Today.