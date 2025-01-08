Donald Trump's Reported Praise For Joe Biden Behind Closed Doors Screams Hypocritical
President-elect Donald Trump is nothing if not unpredictable, but one thing we can always count on is that he's going to throw President Joe Biden under the bus and put him down to lift himself up. Right? Well, apparently not. When the pair of presidents met in the Oval Office the week following Election Day, Trump reportedly contradicted his prior claims that "you could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year," per The Daily Signal. In private, Trump sang a very different tune than he does when cameras are rolling.
In July 2024, Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. Despite no longer running against Biden, Trump unsurprisingly responded by publicly trash-talking him. He told NBC News that Biden "is the worst president in the history of the United States by far," adding, "There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country, from energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants." This is a pretty massive claim, but Trump, of course, seldom shies away from those. However, according to Biden, when the pair met up in November 2024, Trump "was very complimentary," per USA Today.
Donald Trump reportedly gave Joe Biden kudos for his economic record
During their post-election meetup after Donald Trump's win, Joe Biden told USA Today that the president-elect "was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done. And he talked about — he thought I was leaving with a good record." During the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris just two months prior, Trump said Biden's administration "destroyed the economy," adding "the Trump economy was great... their economy was terrible," per PBS.
Has Trump simply changed his tune about Biden? Does he have regrets over bullying the president? Does he no longer feel the need to talk negatively about him now that he won? Well, apparently not.
Trump blew up his recent goodwill with Biden in a social media post in December. He shared a photo of Biden and Barack Obama on his Truth Social platform. The photo featured the text "Do you agree these are the two worst presidents in history?" with another person's comment simply saying "I do." Suffice it to say, it's pretty difficult to sift through the hypocrisy enough to know his true feelings.