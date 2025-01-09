Trump's New 'Do Is An Unruly Mess In Latest Hair Fail (& The Dye Job Isn't Helping)

Donald Trump has gone through another hair transformation, and shockingly, it may just be his most unflattering one yet. The president-elect addressed the nation from his Mar-a-Lago resort on January 7, 2025, to provide some insight into his plans for the upcoming term, but Trump's new and uneven-looking hairdo completely upstaged him. Not only was his hair all over the place during his speech, but the dodgy dye job made it considerably worse. At times, the color seemed to blend into his skin completely, depending on how the divisive politician moved his head. The only saving grace was that those watching it live probably couldn't see the back.

Whether or not it reappears later will determine whether Trump thinks this new look of his is a good idea. But there's also the hope that this hairdo was less of a conscious fashion choice and more a tragic mistake. If it's the latter, the president-elect's critics will get the satisfaction of seeing him lash out at his own style like he did a couple of months ago. On November 2, 2024, Trump called out his own hair in the middle of a Virginia campaign rally. The meltdown was recorded and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Look, I'm looking at the back of my head," he quipped. "What the hell. I don't like, I look over and now I look up there, I see, I'm having a bad hair day. This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That's not good."

