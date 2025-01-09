Trump's New 'Do Is An Unruly Mess In Latest Hair Fail (& The Dye Job Isn't Helping)
Donald Trump has gone through another hair transformation, and shockingly, it may just be his most unflattering one yet. The president-elect addressed the nation from his Mar-a-Lago resort on January 7, 2025, to provide some insight into his plans for the upcoming term, but Trump's new and uneven-looking hairdo completely upstaged him. Not only was his hair all over the place during his speech, but the dodgy dye job made it considerably worse. At times, the color seemed to blend into his skin completely, depending on how the divisive politician moved his head. The only saving grace was that those watching it live probably couldn't see the back.
Whether or not it reappears later will determine whether Trump thinks this new look of his is a good idea. But there's also the hope that this hairdo was less of a conscious fashion choice and more a tragic mistake. If it's the latter, the president-elect's critics will get the satisfaction of seeing him lash out at his own style like he did a couple of months ago. On November 2, 2024, Trump called out his own hair in the middle of a Virginia campaign rally. The meltdown was recorded and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Look, I'm looking at the back of my head," he quipped. "What the hell. I don't like, I look over and now I look up there, I see, I'm having a bad hair day. This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That's not good."
Donald Trump has taken steps to prove that his hair is real
The reported truth behind Donald Trump's famous hair is that it's actually real, although it's easy to see why this is something many people find pretty hard to believe. The former "Apprentice" host is well aware of the rumors swirling about his iconic 'do, and has even gone on record to prove that it's 100% his. One of the most well-known attempts to vouch for his hair's innocence occurred during Trump's 2011 appearance on the "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" show. "You can check it. No, it's actually my hair," he proudly bragged, adding, "It may not be beautiful, but it's my hair." Additionally, Trump encouraged one of the show's hosts to physically touch and examine his locks, and she also confirmed their authenticity. The divisive politician even pulled the front back a bit to reveal his hairline in an effort to further legitimize his position.
Elsewhere, Trump infamously allowed talk-show host Jimmy Fallon to mess up his hair live on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." The giddy TV personality proceeded to make the president-elect's 'do look almost as bad as it did in the 1970s, which Trump repeatedly proved was his worst hair decade by far. However, it might've been a justifiable cost to prove to Fallon's millions of viewers that the controversial star's hair was real once and for all. Besides, with as many highly-publicized bad hair days as Trump has endured thus far, what would be the point in it faking it, anyway?