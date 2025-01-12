The Ex-Boyfriend Miley Cyrus Got A Matching Tattoo With

Miley Cyrus currently seems happier than ever with boyfriend Maxx Morando, whom she began dating in late 2021. However, we can't forget about all the other people Cyrus has dated, especially the ex she got a matching tattoo with. Following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus began seeing Australian actor and singer Cody Simpson in 2019. Shortly after they got together, Cyrus and Simpson got inked up at the same time, although they chose to get different tattoos. Later on, however, they got the same design.

In March 2020, tattoo artist Nico Bassill showed off the couple's ink on his Instagram page in a now-deleted post. Although not completely identical as they differed in thickness, Cyrus and Simpson had both gotten trident tattoos. In the caption, Bassill wrote: "'Some mornings it's like the sun rises only for her,' Prince Neptune" (via Elle). That initial quote was a line from Simpson's poetry book "Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose," which was released that April. "Thanks again @codysimpson and @mileycyrus," Bassill added. The trident that Cyrus and Simpson got inked seemingly nodded to the book's logo. (Bassill also posted a photo of a tattoo he had done on Cyrus's arm featuring the art of Henri Matisse.)

But unfortunately, the couple's relationship wasn't as permanent as their matching tattoos were.