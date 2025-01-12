The Ex-Boyfriend Miley Cyrus Got A Matching Tattoo With
Miley Cyrus currently seems happier than ever with boyfriend Maxx Morando, whom she began dating in late 2021. However, we can't forget about all the other people Cyrus has dated, especially the ex she got a matching tattoo with. Following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus began seeing Australian actor and singer Cody Simpson in 2019. Shortly after they got together, Cyrus and Simpson got inked up at the same time, although they chose to get different tattoos. Later on, however, they got the same design.
In March 2020, tattoo artist Nico Bassill showed off the couple's ink on his Instagram page in a now-deleted post. Although not completely identical as they differed in thickness, Cyrus and Simpson had both gotten trident tattoos. In the caption, Bassill wrote: "'Some mornings it's like the sun rises only for her,' Prince Neptune" (via Elle). That initial quote was a line from Simpson's poetry book "Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose," which was released that April. "Thanks again @codysimpson and @mileycyrus," Bassill added. The trident that Cyrus and Simpson got inked seemingly nodded to the book's logo. (Bassill also posted a photo of a tattoo he had done on Cyrus's arm featuring the art of Henri Matisse.)
But unfortunately, the couple's relationship wasn't as permanent as their matching tattoos were.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson broke up a few months after getting matching tattoos
Five months after Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson debuted their matching trident ink, they called it quits in August 2020. Simpson later opened up about their breakup on an episode of "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in 2022, claiming it was "a mutual decision." At the time, they were both very busy in their careers. Simpson, a competitive swimmer, was training to hopefully compete in the Olympics for Australia. Meanwhile, Cyrus was working on her album "Plastic Hearts," which dropped in November 2020. "So it was just kind of like a fork in the road kind of scenario, really," he explained.
While Cyrus has dealt with heartbreak in the past, her breakup with Simpson seemingly wasn't the kind she'd be writing devastating hits about. "Like a no-hard-feelings kind of thing," Simpson added, noting, "We were in different places. ... We had a great, amazing year together, and everything. And we lived together during all the COVID lockdowns and stuff."
As for their matching tattoos, it's unclear if Cyrus still has hers. The "Wrecking Ball" singer is believed to have over 70 tattoos, with her first one done at age 17. Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth also got coordinating tattoos featuring different quotes from the same Teddy Roosevelt speech. Following their 2019 divorce, Cyrus got a handful of new tattoos, including one that read "freedom."