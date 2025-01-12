Livvy Dunne Is Unrecognizable In Artsy Magazine Spread
LSU gymnast Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne ditched the leotard and chalk for more dramatic, campy looks for her feature in Flaunt magazine.
She posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her stunning transformation, thanking the team at Flaunt. Rotating between colored and black-and-white photos, Dunne maintained an intimidating and wistful expression throughout. Steering into trending makeup looks, her makeup relied heavily on blush and less on eye makeup (done by Bryan Zaragoza), and she abandoned her iconic ponytail and let her crimped, golden locks down (done by Chika Nishiyama). Dylan Wayne styled her for this feature, and the looks she posted included a few with long, flowing dresses, a greyed-out style with a knitted head scarf, and a head-turning aesthetic with an open button-down and briefs.
In the story, Dunne speaks on balancing her career as an athlete with being a public figure and influencer, and the reaction to her altered appearance proved just how difficult that balance can be.
Fans had mixed reactions to Livvy's new look
Livvy Dunne hasn't shied away from evolving her looks over the years, but fans caused a stir when the gymnast debuted the bold, glamourous ensembles that the gymnast served for the magazine shoot. One user voiced their opinion of her drastic change by writing, "Yeah not liking this," with another pitching in and adding, "Going to be honest. Not my favorite pictures of you."
Dunne is no stranger to having negative comments made about her appearance. In a January 2023 interview with Today, she remarked, "As a woman, you're not responsible for how a man looks at you and objectifies you. That's not a woman's responsibility."
Criticism wasn't the only form of feedback the college athlete received for her magazine spread though, with many of her teammates and fellow influencers commenting in support of the pics. Model and influencer Olivia Ponton gave her two cents and wrote, "this is absolutely beautiful," while influencer and sports broadcaster Katie Feeney added, "Obsessed."