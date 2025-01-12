Livvy Dunne Is Unrecognizable In Artsy Magazine Spread

LSU gymnast Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne ditched the leotard and chalk for more dramatic, campy looks for her feature in Flaunt magazine.

She posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her stunning transformation, thanking the team at Flaunt. Rotating between colored and black-and-white photos, Dunne maintained an intimidating and wistful expression throughout. Steering into trending makeup looks, her makeup relied heavily on blush and less on eye makeup (done by Bryan Zaragoza), and she abandoned her iconic ponytail and let her crimped, golden locks down (done by Chika Nishiyama). Dylan Wayne styled her for this feature, and the looks she posted included a few with long, flowing dresses, a greyed-out style with a knitted head scarf, and a head-turning aesthetic with an open button-down and briefs.

In the story, Dunne speaks on balancing her career as an athlete with being a public figure and influencer, and the reaction to her altered appearance proved just how difficult that balance can be.