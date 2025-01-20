The Tragic, True-Story Of Saturday Night Live Star Kenan Thompson

The cast of "All That" featured some big names, from Amanda Bynes to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. If it wasn't for the uber-successful show, Kenan and Kel would've never met. "We both have very similar taste in comedy even though his is more physical and mine is a little more standing around-ish," Thompson told Entertainment Weekly in 2016, explaining that he bonded with Mitchell instantly. However, they hit a rough patch in 2003 when they both auditioned for "Saturday Night Live." Talking to the "Club Shay Shay" podcast in 2024, Mitchell admitted that after leaving Nickelodeon, the pair stopped talking and didn't realize they were both going to audition at the same time.

Mitchell insisted that he wasn't mad Thompson landed the gig instead of him but that he had heard Thompson had been bad-mouthing him behind his back. Eventually, the pair reconciled on a long phone call. "We found out within that conversation that we both had people talking within our ear," Mitchell revealed. "People [were] telling me things about Kenan, [and] people telling him things about me too." In an appearance on "Today" in 2023, Thompson shared his point of view.

"It was more of a separation that kind of grew into the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is like not a lot of communication." He went on to say that the entire fallout was regrettable, as it led to wasting time. "[Wasting time] is one of the biggest crimes I think you can do in life."

