Whatever Happened To Bridgette Wilson-Sampras?

It's fair to say that the life of Bridgette Wilson-Sampras changed irrevocably when she met her future husband, Pete Sampras. Just 19 when he won the US Open men's singles event in 1990 — the youngest person to ever hold that title — he went on to become one of the greatest tennis players the sport had ever seen.

That meeting occurred after a screening of her 1999 movie, "Love Stinks." In his 2008 memoir, "A Champion's Mind," Sampras wrote about seeing her onscreen and becoming utterly entranced. "Bridgette Wilson, an actress in the film, caught my eye. Actually, she blew me away when I saw her. I thought she was stunning," he wrote (via People). Anxious to meet her, a friend was able to get her number from her publicist, so Sampras gave her a call. "I called Bridgette a few days later. She was very shy on the phone. I asked her out, and she suggested meeting at my place," he wrote, as excerpted by Sportskeeda. While Sampras' reputation on the tennis court had made him famous, his future wife had no idea who he was. "I had never watched tennis, so I wasn't familiar with him," she told InStyle. "But when I saw his picture, I was like, 'Oh yeah, he's a cutie.'"

Their first interaction, however, was hardly rainbows and fireworks. "Our first meeting was almost painful, it was so awkward," he continued. "We were both tongue-tied, and we barely made eye contact. It was comical, or at least it would have been to anyone who wasn't either of us." They went out to dinner, and both loosened up. By the end of the meal, Sampras experienced an epiphany. "Back at home after our first date, I was smitten — I knew she was the one," he declared.