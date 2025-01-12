Throwback Pic Of Vanessa Trump Proves Just How Similar Her And Kai Look
Kai Trump has made it painfully obvious that, between her two famous parents, she's undoubtedly closer to her mother, former model and socialite Vanessa Trump. And, as if their bond wasn't already apparent through their interactions, the almost grown-up Kai takes after her mother's looks as well, and pictures of a younger Vanessa prove it.
In October 2024, Vanessa shared a throwback photo on Instagram taken around August 2003 at a launch party for a clothing line. Though she and Kai might not look like exact doppelgängers based on the former's picture, they still bear some striking similarities in their slim noses, defined jawlines, and glowing smiles. Vanessa's white tank top and blue jean skirt also might not be the exact sort of clothing Kai would be seen wearing today, but, compared to a picture of the latter golfing with her grandfather, president-elect Donald Trump, she posted on Instagram in November 2024, one might be able to see the resemblance further through her outfit, which consists of a white sleeveless, quarter-zip polo shirt and a blue golf skirt.
Kai shares her mom's beauty
Along with the 2003 photo, Vanessa Trump recently shared similar throwback pictures which show how much she and her daughter Kai look alike. One photo Vanessa posted on Instagram in December 2024 shows her dressed to the nines in a stunning gold gown with the same smile and complexion Kai has. Though formalwear styles are more difficult to track down on Kai's Instagram, given that she's much more often seen outshining her grandfather on the golf course, one post made in commemoration of her 17th birthday shows her done up like her mom and flaunting multiple dazzling outfits.
Even if throwback photos weren't enough to prove just how similar Vanessa and Kai look, pictures of the two together further illustrate their comparable appearance. In the same post celebrating Kai's 17th birthday, several images show her side-by-side with her mom, and the resemblance is immediately noticeable. One picture in particular, which shows Kai and Vanessa sitting in a booth with Kai's dad, Donald Trump Jr., highlights their facial similarities, especially their noses, mouths and brown eyes. Even if they are not exact twins in the looks department, it's undeniable that Kai inherited her beauty from her mom, and some X, formerly known as Twitter, users recognized it. "Kai Trump has what it takes to be a successful fashion model, much like her mother Vanessa, grandmother Ivana, and aunt Ivanka," one wrote.