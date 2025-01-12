Throwback Pic Of Vanessa Trump Proves Just How Similar Her And Kai Look

Along with the 2003 photo, Vanessa Trump recently shared similar throwback pictures which show how much she and her daughter Kai look alike. One photo Vanessa posted on Instagram in December 2024 shows her dressed to the nines in a stunning gold gown with the same smile and complexion Kai has. Though formalwear styles are more difficult to track down on Kai's Instagram, given that she's much more often seen outshining her grandfather on the golf course, one post made in commemoration of her 17th birthday shows her done up like her mom and flaunting multiple dazzling outfits.

Even if throwback photos weren't enough to prove just how similar Vanessa and Kai look, pictures of the two together further illustrate their comparable appearance. In the same post celebrating Kai's 17th birthday, several images show her side-by-side with her mom, and the resemblance is immediately noticeable. One picture in particular, which shows Kai and Vanessa sitting in a booth with Kai's dad, Donald Trump Jr., highlights their facial similarities, especially their noses, mouths and brown eyes. Even if they are not exact twins in the looks department, it's undeniable that Kai inherited her beauty from her mom, and some X, formerly known as Twitter, users recognized it. "Kai Trump has what it takes to be a successful fashion model, much like her mother Vanessa, grandmother Ivana, and aunt Ivanka," one wrote.

