Kamala Harris And Jill Biden Can't Hide Their Disdain For Each Other At Carter Funeral

While the world is paying its respects to the late Jimmy Carter, the drama in D.C. doesn't seem to be pausing for the special occasion. The former U.S. president and humanitarian died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024. On January 9, his national funeral service was held at Washington National Cathedral in Washington D.C. The service was packed with major political figures, bringing together folks who often disagree for a common cause. The list included former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, along with President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden, who have a rumored feud, were also in attendance. And, from the looks of it, these two have yet to bury the hatchet.

At Jimmy Carter's funeral, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris have to sit next to each other, and they do not look even the slightest bit pleased to see each other. pic.twitter.com/dKlx9zGjOr — MONICA PAIGE✰TPUSA (@MonicaPaigeTV) January 9, 2025

During the funeral service, Joe and Jill were seated next to Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. A video clip of the event shows Jill sitting down directly next to Harris. Neither Jill nor Harris gave the other one even a small acknowledgment or glance. This seemingly less-than-friendly exchange got attention on X, formerly Twitter, with one user noting, "At Jimmy Carter's funeral, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris have to sit next to each other, and they do not look even the slightest bit pleased to see each other."

