Kamala Harris And Jill Biden Can't Hide Their Disdain For Each Other At Carter Funeral
While the world is paying its respects to the late Jimmy Carter, the drama in D.C. doesn't seem to be pausing for the special occasion. The former U.S. president and humanitarian died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024. On January 9, his national funeral service was held at Washington National Cathedral in Washington D.C. The service was packed with major political figures, bringing together folks who often disagree for a common cause. The list included former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, along with President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden, who have a rumored feud, were also in attendance. And, from the looks of it, these two have yet to bury the hatchet.
At Jimmy Carter's funeral, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris have to sit next to each other, and they do not look even the slightest bit pleased to see each other.
— MONICA PAIGE✰TPUSA (@MonicaPaigeTV) January 9, 2025
During the funeral service, Joe and Jill were seated next to Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. A video clip of the event shows Jill sitting down directly next to Harris. Neither Jill nor Harris gave the other one even a small acknowledgment or glance. This seemingly less-than-friendly exchange got attention on X, formerly Twitter, with one user noting, "At Jimmy Carter's funeral, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris have to sit next to each other, and they do not look even the slightest bit pleased to see each other."
The rumored feud may be getting worse
President Jimmy Carter's funeral comes a month after Jill Biden seemed to brutally snub Kamala Harris at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Despite getting attention from the public for this behavior, she seemingly wasn't afraid to do it again at another highly publicized event. These apparent snubs may be the latest evidence suggesting that Jill has a problem with Harris, but they aren't the first. According to Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns' 2022 book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," Jill reportedly didn't even want Joe Biden to choose Harris as his running mate when he ran for president the first time around.
The book claims that Jill said, "There are millions of people in the United States. Why ... do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?" Before Joe chose Harris to be his VP, the pair went head-to-head in the Democratic primary. In June 2019, Harris also went after Joe in a debate. It seems that this was the start of Jill's apparent problem with Harris. And we can only imagine how much worse this got for her when Joe dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, only to be replaced by Harris. Now, in the wake of Harris' presidential loss, it's easy to see why they may not have the energy to play nice for the cameras when they're forced to sit next to each other at big events.