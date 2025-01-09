Melania Trump's Ego Is Somehow Bigger Than Donald's At Jimmy Carter's Funeral (Of All Places)

Former president Jimmy Carter died on December 29, 2024, and his state funeral occurred on January 9, 2025. Ahead of this solemn occasion, President Joe Biden declared the day of the funeral a national day of mourning, a practice that is routinely followed to honor past presidents. Carter's memorial service also served as an opportunity for living chief executives and first ladies to spend time together. Joe and Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush, Donald and Melania Trump, and Barack Obama all sat near each other at the event. Michelle Obama generated headlines since she wasn't able to attend due to scheduling issues.

Meanwhile, Melania had already stood out from the crowd the evening before when she and Donald visited the Capitol. She smiled as reporters asked her husband about his feelings regarding his upcoming presidential term. Melania shifted to a more somber expression as she and Donald stood in front of Carter's flag-draped coffin, before offering her husband a brief smile as he spoke to her and they walked away.

During the funeral, Melania boosted her ego further by drawing more attention to herself via her outfit. While she wore a plain black coat for the viewing, she swapped it for a black coat with a prominent white collar. Some viewers found the choice unnecessarily disruptive. "Did Melania grab a choir robe on the way into church?" joked one poster on X (formerly Twitter). "The collar shape makes her look like a Pilgrim," ribbed another.

