Tragic Details About Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie

Bonnie Chapman, daughter of Duane Chapman, aka "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has faced several personal challenges over the years. One of the biggest was the loss of her mother, Beth, who died from throat cancer in 2019. This tragedy deeply affected Bonnie, especially during the holiday seasons.

Advertisement

In a December 2024 interview with E! News, Bonnie described Christmas without her mother as bittersweet. "It's Christmastime, but it's Christmastime without someone who was a monumental part of my life," she said. Bonnie went on to say that finding moments of happiness while attempting to deal with her mother's loss was the key.

She also pointed out that Beth was always dialed in every Christmas, putting everything she had into her family. It was her mom's generosity and love that gave Bonnie the desire to recognize her as often as she could. "I like to honor her memory by never really letting myself forget and always reminding people who she was."