Tragic Details About Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie
Bonnie Chapman, daughter of Duane Chapman, aka "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has faced several personal challenges over the years. One of the biggest was the loss of her mother, Beth, who died from throat cancer in 2019. This tragedy deeply affected Bonnie, especially during the holiday seasons.
In a December 2024 interview with E! News, Bonnie described Christmas without her mother as bittersweet. "It's Christmastime, but it's Christmastime without someone who was a monumental part of my life," she said. Bonnie went on to say that finding moments of happiness while attempting to deal with her mother's loss was the key.
She also pointed out that Beth was always dialed in every Christmas, putting everything she had into her family. It was her mom's generosity and love that gave Bonnie the desire to recognize her as often as she could. "I like to honor her memory by never really letting myself forget and always reminding people who she was."
She had a public rift with her father
Bonnie Chapman has experienced her share of tragic moments over the years, including a very public feud with her father, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter." The conflict began in 2021 and stemmed from her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on her Unleashed.TV show, "The System." According to Bonnie, she was not invited to her father's wedding to Francie Frane because of her political views.
In an August 2021 statement on her Facebook, Bonnie addressed the controversy head-on, claiming it was Frane who gave her the news. Duane was evidently not happy that Bonnie refused to condemn UnleashedTV's firing of him for using racial and homophobic slurs. "I'm sorry," Bonnie wrote, "but I can't defend my Dad's racism."
Bonnie also claimed in her statement that Duane cheated on her late mother Beth numerous times throughout their marriage. Though she pointed out Beth's loyalty to her father and believed she did change him for the better, that progress allegedly disappeared after his wife died in 2019. "Since my mom died," Bonnie wrote, "my dad ran away from the person she inspired him to be."
She lost her pets in a tragic house fire
In April 2023, Bonnie Chapman, suffered a heartbreaking tragedy when her rental home in Fishersville, Virginia caught fire. Both her and her boyfriend were at work when they received the call, and by the time they returned, the blaze had consumed their home.
The fire tragically killed six family pets: three cats, a dog, a gecko, and a snake. Bonnie spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the time and expressed her grief over the incident. "Their beautiful souls brought joy, love, and meaning into my life, and I am deeply grieving their loss," she said. Though she lost her pets, she did manage to retrieve the ashes of her late mother, Beth, saying it was one of her "main worries."
Even while struggling with her loss, Bonnie praised the Augusta County Fire Department for its quick response. The internet personality revealed that the team rescued her animals and tried to bring them back. "The firefighters took great care to respect my pets and demonstrated heroic efforts to save them," she said.
Bonnie Chapman has experienced weight issues thanks to a medical condition
Bonnie Chapman has been open about her weight issues over the years. They've been heavily impacted by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that can cause weight gain. In a November 2024 interview with E! News, Bonnie described how PCOS has affected her journey. "It has made losing weight impossible my entire life," she revealed.
Along the way, Bonnie tried various diets, including the Mediterranean and paleo diets, but found little success. However, she eventually consulted her doctor to find different options. In December 2023, she began using tirzepatide, a medication designed to facilitate weight loss. The drug lead to Bonnie's stunning transformation.
Over the span of 10 months, she lost 60 pounds, achieving her goal weight of 130 pounds, then dropped even lower to 126. "I was ecstatic when I reached that goal," she said, "I just felt like I was finally me again." After the weight loss, Bonnie admitted that she was no longer watching her body mass index (BMI) score. "When I look at the scale, I'm not dreading it," she said.