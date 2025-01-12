Tragic Details About Candace Cameron Bure's Childhood

Candace Cameron Bure has been outspoken and often criticized regarding holding her faith central in her life. Growing up, though, her mom's relationship with religion was opposed to her father's, amounting to an ethical dilemma for a young Bure and her siblings.

"Dad was very concerned with morality, but he wanted nothing to do with church or religion and didn't want his family involved... but we were still taught biblical principles, though my dad wouldn't have called them that," Bure recounted in her book, "Balancing it All." She went on to profess that religion had always been a priority for her mother. Her parents, Barbara and Robert Cameron, did eventually steer toward an agreement on religion when the going got tough. On her website, Bure wrote, "I grew up in a moral home, a home that stressed the importance of living by the golden rule but not a home that talked about Jesus. It wasn't until my parents hit a hard place in their marriage that the four of us kids found ourselves in church." Just as surely as the Camerons found their faith, external pressures forced them to put faith to the side. "My teenage years were busy, and going to church wasn't a priority. ... Instead of a relationship with Jesus, my faith became more like a help line," she wrote on her website.

Bure revealed on a podcast that it wasn't until her 20s that she began identifying as a Christian after the birth of her first daughter, Natasha. "I just prayed, and I was like, 'God, I don't ever want to forget this, this is such a revelation... I want to be passionate about you for the rest of my life. Please don't let that fire burn out."