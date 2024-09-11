Inside Candace Cameron Bure's Relationship With Her 3 Siblings
Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been a household name ever since her days of playing D.J. Tanner on the hit series "Full House." While she became a star in her own right, she's not the first member of her family to find success in the acting world: Her older brother Kirk Cameron was on the beloved sitcom "Growing Pains." Candace and Kirk's other two siblings, Melissa Cameron Fleming and Bridgette Cameron Ridenour, also have some showbiz experience.
"Full House" was more successful than "Growing Pains," but Kirk doesn't mind being in Candace's shadow from time to time. Evidently, when he meets younger viewers who aren't familiar with his own show, he's more than happy to name-drop his little sister. As he once recalled on Today, "I'm like, 'Did you ever hear of "Full House"?' They're like, '(GASP) Yes.' And I'll say, 'Well, my sister was D.J.' They're like, 'Can I have your autograph?'" (Funny enough, Kirk was also on an episode of "Full House.")
While some siblings may grow apart as they get older, the Camerons seem to have an unshakable bond. Whether they're celebrating special holidays together or supporting one another via social media, the siblings make no secret of just how important their bond is. Let's take a look at what Candace's relationship with her brother and sisters looks like today.
Candace Cameron Bure supported her sister's motherhood journey
As many as one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and yet, there's still a lot of shame and stigma around the subject. However, in recent years, a number of people with access to platforms have spoken about their own miscarriage experiences, shedding a light on a topic that's long been considered taboo.
In 2013, Candace Cameron Bure let her Facebook followers know that her sister, Bridgette Cameron Ridenour, wrote about her own miscarriage story on The Better Mom. Bridgette's piece was a tender and candid account. In it, Bridgette shared that she had a miscarriage when she was nine weeks pregnant. She then went to the hospital, and as she was being prepped for a dilation and curettage when her mother encouraged her to refuse the procedure until she was given an ultrasound. She went on to learn that not only had she actually been pregnant with twins, but that she was still carrying one of the babies. "I did continue to have a healthy pregnancy and nine months later our daughter Reese was born," she said.
The blog post also featured an intro from Candace. She noted that Bridgette wasn't usually one to open up about her personal life on the internet, but she wanted to share her story. "I'm so proud of her for writing this down, giving hope to those of you who are hurting and heartbroken," she wrote.
The Cameron siblings are close to their mom
Alongside the rest of the "Full House" cast, Candace Cameron Bure was part of a beloved American television family. While the Tanners were certainly thick as thieves, the same could be said about Candace's real-life family. Candace, Melissa Cameron Fleming, Bridgette Cameron Ridenour, and Kirk Cameron are as close as can be with their mom. Barbara Cameron. On Mother's Day 2022, Candace shared a photo she and her sisters took with their mom. "Selfless, smart, fiercely loyal, protective, loving, nurturing, ambitious, caring and wise," the actor captioned the Instagram post. "Not to mention, gorgeous."
It's clear Kirk also has a lot of admiration for the matriarch of the Cameron family. In 2019, he appeared on his mother's podcast, "The Splash." "We had a spirited conversation about raising children of integrity and parenting by example. We had a blast," he wrote on Facebook. A few years later, Barbara went on "The Heidi St. John Podcast," where she reflected on what life was like for the Cameron kids growing up in Hollywood. Despite everything they had going on, they would always spend time with each other at the end of the day.
"While I was taking Kirk and Candace to school, my husband would take Bridgette and Melissa and bring them home and do their homework ... and then we would regroup and have dinner," she said. The Cameron kids seem to be very close with their father, Robert Cameron, as well.
Candace Cameron Bure's family almost had a reality TV show
Candace Cameron Bure's parents, Barbara Cameron and Robert Cameron, have been married since 1969. They share four children and have 17 grandchildren. Needless to say, there are probably a lot of personalities in the family — and that could potentially make for good reality TV. It might not be "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," but it seems like something that could be, at the very least, intriguing.
Turns out, we aren't the only ones who think so. In a 2020 chat with Us Weekly, Candace shared that the idea of a family reality show has been floated her way before. Though she didn't specify if it would've been about just immediate family or also star the extended Cameron crew, based on how close they all are, it seems safe to assume that her siblings and parents would be involved to some degree. "Over the years, we were approached for reality [TV], but a long time ago, and it just wasn't something that works for us," Candace said. What's more, she isn't so sure her family would make for good reality television. "I don't think we're interesting enough to have a reality show around us, I really don't. I think we're pretty boring in that way," she laughed.
That said, Candace has dabbled in reality TV before. In 2014, she placed 3rd overall on Season 18 of "Dancing with the Stars.
She shares fame with her older brother, Kirk Cameron
Growing up in the spotlight is no easy feat. While the stunning transformation of Candace Cameron Bure is living proof that you can come out child stardom relatively unscathed, it isn't always that way. Candace was fortunate enough to not only have a supportive family in her corner, but go through the experience alongside her brother, Kirk Cameron. What's more, he more or less helped launch her career.
A little while before "Full House" began, Candace was on two episodes of Kirk's show "Growing Pains." Evidently, the "Full House" casting team was not only aware of her work on the series, but impressed by the young actor. "[T]hey were like, 'Oh, it's Kirk's little sister,'" she told Today. "And they saw a couple episodes of 'Growing Pains' that I was on." (As previously noted, Kirk would later pop up on an episode of "Full House." Talk about a full house circle moment.)
In the aforementioned chat with Today, Candace noted that some fans have questioned her about why she doesn't share photos of Kirk as often as she shares photos of her sisters. "Everyone's always like, 'Where's your brother? Where's your brother? Do you talk to your brother anymore? Are you estranged from your brother?' I'm like, 'No. No.' We're close, but just actually aren't in the same city very often," she explained.
The Cameron siblings went on a podcast to talk about family values in 2023
With his "Growing Pains" days long behind him, Kirk Cameron now uses his platform to speak about his religious beliefs. (Many of his statements, such as his controversial Christmas caroling event in 2020, have sparked controversy.) Kirk, who identifies as a Christian, launched "Takeaways with Kirk Cameron," a YouTube show for faith-based network TBN. In 2023, Candace Cameron Bure joined Kirk on an episode of TBN's "One-on-One," along with their sisters, Melissa Cameron and Bridgette Cameron Ridenour.
Throughout the episode, Melissa and Bridgette opened up about their respective experiences with motherhood, while Candace and Kirk bonded over having children that were older than their nieces and nephews. The chat covered everything from homeschooling to miscarriage to what they wish they knew when they were younger. As the four siblings sat around a big dining table for a meal and deep conversation, it was clear that their bond remained unbreakable, despite living in different parts of America.
"Beautiful to see siblings in such a good fun relationship with each other. Thanks for sharing guys. God bless you all and your families," wrote one YouTuber in the comments section. Another added, "What a beautiful genuine family scene of all four of you sharing such precious thoughts. Invaluable. A true treasure. Thank you."
Faith is important to the Cameron siblings
Contrary to what some might assume, Candace Cameron Bure and her siblings weren't raised in an ultra-religious Christian household. On a 2022 episode of The Heidi St. John Podcast," Barbara Cameron shared that her faith didn't always look like it does now. "When I was raising my children, although I loved Jesus ... it wasn't very deep. And I married a man who didn't believe in God and we never talked about God," she said.
The family began going to church when Candace was around 12 years old. However, Candace's faith did not take hold until she was in her 20s. Kirk Cameron, meanwhile, began his own journey when he was 17. Nowadays, Kirk is an evangelist and uses his platform to share his beliefs. Candace and Kirk's sisters, Bridgette Cameron Ridenour and Melissa Cameron Fleming, are also practicing Christians.
The two sitcom alums have praised one another time and time again for staying strong in their faith. "You've been living out your convictions in Hollywood with kindness and compassion and courage, and that's a huge encouragement even to your big brother," Kirk told Candace on a 2024 episode of TBN's "Takeaways." A flattered Candace noted that the feeling was mutual. "I see you take such a leadership role and be unashamed and unafraid to share your faith everywhere you go," she said. "I've just, as your little sister, watched you and have been so proud of you and the way you handled so many things."