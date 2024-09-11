Inside Candace Cameron Bure's Relationship With Her 3 Siblings

Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been a household name ever since her days of playing D.J. Tanner on the hit series "Full House." While she became a star in her own right, she's not the first member of her family to find success in the acting world: Her older brother Kirk Cameron was on the beloved sitcom "Growing Pains." Candace and Kirk's other two siblings, Melissa Cameron Fleming and Bridgette Cameron Ridenour, also have some showbiz experience.

Advertisement

"Full House" was more successful than "Growing Pains," but Kirk doesn't mind being in Candace's shadow from time to time. Evidently, when he meets younger viewers who aren't familiar with his own show, he's more than happy to name-drop his little sister. As he once recalled on Today, "I'm like, 'Did you ever hear of "Full House"?' They're like, '(GASP) Yes.' And I'll say, 'Well, my sister was D.J.' They're like, 'Can I have your autograph?'" (Funny enough, Kirk was also on an episode of "Full House.")

While some siblings may grow apart as they get older, the Camerons seem to have an unshakable bond. Whether they're celebrating special holidays together or supporting one another via social media, the siblings make no secret of just how important their bond is. Let's take a look at what Candace's relationship with her brother and sisters looks like today.

Advertisement