The Tragic Truth About Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure knows firsthand how difficult life in the limelight can be. After her hit sitcom "Full House" ended, Bure developed bulimia. Bure began grappling with the eating disorder after moving to a new city and losing a sense of her identity. "My eating disorder was not a result of body image issues by any means. For me, it all stemmed from emotional issues," the actor told Self.

It took a lot of work — and support from others — before she could reach a place of recovery. "I didn't have the proper tools and didn't address the real underlying issue," she said. "I hated being bound to it." She went on to note that she suffered a second bout with the disorder a few years later. Today, Bure is doing well, but she acknowledges that it's a lifelong disorder. "When you struggle with something like that, it never goes away ... I'm sure that's gonna be the way it will be for the rest of my life," she told Yahoo! Entertainment.

After working through her own issues with disordered eating, Bure became an ambassador for the Eating Recovery Center. She continues to use her platform to encourage others to seek help. As she said in Good Housekeeping, "Just know there's someone there to reach out to, there's help for you, and that recovery is possible."

