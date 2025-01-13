Tragic Details About Diddy's Late Ex Kim Porter

Iconic model and actor Kim Porter was in an on-and-off relationship with disgraced rapper Diddy for 13 years, and she passed away in November 2018 at the age of 47. The details of the model's death included flu-like symptoms that lasted for more than a week. It was reported that on November 7, 2018, Porter was battling a sore throat. On November 12, she was suffering from an extremely high fever, which was reportedly over 100 degrees.

Porter's life has been fairly tragic, but she also reached several exciting milestones throughout her life. Porter was born on December 15, 1970, and started her modeling career in Atlanta, Georgia shortly after graduating high school. Porter worked as a model for several well-known fashion houses including Chanel, Valentino, and Versace. Porter was also an actor, appearing in the film "The Brothers" and the series "Single Ladies."

Porter met Diddy in 1994 while she was recording music in a studio with her former husband Al B. Sure! While speaking exclusively with Essence in 2006, Diddy discussed how he was not interested in marrying Porter even though they had been together for quite some time. "I know she deserves to get married, but I'm just not ready. It's not a reflection on how much I love Kim," Diddy stated. "It's that I'm just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I'm finished with this step, I'll move on to the next." Diddy and Porter's breakup happened for good in 2007.

