Tragic Details About Diddy's Late Ex Kim Porter
Iconic model and actor Kim Porter was in an on-and-off relationship with disgraced rapper Diddy for 13 years, and she passed away in November 2018 at the age of 47. The details of the model's death included flu-like symptoms that lasted for more than a week. It was reported that on November 7, 2018, Porter was battling a sore throat. On November 12, she was suffering from an extremely high fever, which was reportedly over 100 degrees.
Porter's life has been fairly tragic, but she also reached several exciting milestones throughout her life. Porter was born on December 15, 1970, and started her modeling career in Atlanta, Georgia shortly after graduating high school. Porter worked as a model for several well-known fashion houses including Chanel, Valentino, and Versace. Porter was also an actor, appearing in the film "The Brothers" and the series "Single Ladies."
Porter met Diddy in 1994 while she was recording music in a studio with her former husband Al B. Sure! While speaking exclusively with Essence in 2006, Diddy discussed how he was not interested in marrying Porter even though they had been together for quite some time. "I know she deserves to get married, but I'm just not ready. It's not a reflection on how much I love Kim," Diddy stated. "It's that I'm just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I'm finished with this step, I'll move on to the next." Diddy and Porter's breakup happened for good in 2007.
Diddy mistreated Kim Porter during their relationship
A source that was allegedly close to Porter told Hot 97 (via Marca), that Diddy mistreated the model throughout their long-term relationship. "I remember how controlling he was over her. He refused to leave for the show until Kim's hair looked exactly how he wanted it," the source recalled, before continuing that the disgraced rapper was obsessed with Porter's appearance to a frightening degree. "He was fixated on one curl, saying, 'We're not leaving until this curl is right.' It was a small detail, but his control over her was clear."
Porter's one-time lawyer, Suzanne Kimberly Bracker, told Business Insider that Porter would be horrified to learn of Diddy's arrest and charges if she were alive today. "She would be turning over in her grave right now," Bracker declared. The lawyer also revealed that Diddy was a controlling partner to Porter. "Puffy was jealous, and he was obsessed with Kim," Bracker stated while speaking to the outlet. These statements further show that Kim was trapped in her relationship with Diddy in many ways, hindering her overall quality of life.
Kim Porter's friends and family think her death was suspicious
When Kim Porter passed away, many people in her family were shocked, and some thought her death involved foul play, including her father, Jake Porter. Jake informed The Daily Mail in September 2024 that he was contemplating Diddy's involvement with his daughter's death after becoming aware of the rapper's crimes and abuse of his other former partner, Cassie Ventura. In May 2024, footage from 2016 of Diddy physically assaulting Ventura was released to the public by CNN. "When I saw the video of what he did to Cassie (Ventura), I was disgusted," Jake recalled. "I don't really have much to say beyond that. Everyone's innocent until proven guilty, I guess, but the truth will come out." In 2023, a lawsuit was made by Cassie against Diddy, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse, and she also released a powerful statement in response to Diddy's home raids in March 2024.
Another person in Kim's life who pondered the idea that Diddy may have been responsible for her death is her former husband, Al Be. Sure!. Sure!, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown, claimed that Kim died because she was getting ready to expose Diddy in a similar way that Ventura did. "In a nutshell, Kimberly was allegedly taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by igniting the Bon Fire [sic] which brings us here today," the record producer wrote on Instagram.
Kim Porter's kids slammed 'disrespectful' conspiracy theories about her death
Kim Porter's cause of death was lobar pneumonia. Because Brittany Murphy, whose ex Ashton Kutcher was close with Diddy, also passed away from pneumonia, many conspiracy theories have formed around Porter's death that contain similar information to the thoughts of Al Be. Sure!
A man named Ed Winter performed autopsies on both Porter and Murphy, causing some people to believe that both women wanted to expose Hollywood secrets involving Diddy, and were killed because of it. Porter's children, Christian Combs, twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown, penned an official letter to Instagram in September 2024 to declare that they believe their mother's death was not murder and Diddy was not involved. "While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established," the post partially read. "There was no foul play."
Porter's children were flabbergasted by the conspiracies surrounding their mother's death and declared them to be unethical and just plain untrue. "We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives," their statement concluded. "Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories."
Vanessa Trump opened up about Kim Porter's death, as she was suspicious, too
Another person who spoke about the uncomfortable nature of Kim Porter and Diddy's relationship, as well as the circumstances surrounding her tragic death, is none other than Donald Trump Jr. While a guest on the podcast "Off the Record With DJ Akademiks," the son of the 2024 President-Elect recalled some chilling insight Vanessa Trump had for him regarding the couple at the time of Porter's death. Vanessa was reportedly a friend of Porter's and knew her from the modeling world. "...[Kim and Vanessa] would do photoshoots together, they were friendly. We would hang out when we see them downtown," Trump Jr. told Akademiks. "Not so much with Diddy [but] she was really afraid of him, this goes back years, and [Kim] was having these conversations with my ex."
Also while speaking with Akademiks, Trump Jr. discussed a phone call he had with his ex-wife following Porter's death. "When [Kim died], she called me ... like, 'Something is up with that,'" Trump Jr. stated. "I said, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'Kim used to tell me it was a bad — there was a lot of bad s***.'" The fact that one of her own friends was afraid of Diddy and concerned about the facts surrounding her death further shows just how difficult Porter's life must have been while dating the disgraced rapper.
Kim Porter's kids said fake memoir makes a mockery of her legacy
While posting a statement on Instagram in September 2024 regarding the gossip around their mother's death, Kim Porter's children discussed an unauthorized memoir that was published about her, which they deem disgraceful. All four of Porter's children claimed their mother never wrote the book, titled "KIM'S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side," and that its content is fiction. The book allegedly contains excerpts detailing Diddy's "freak-offs," heinous events where sex workers were forced to perform sex acts for hours on end.
Porter's four children, Christian Combs, twins Jessie Combs and D'Lila Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown claim the book, which supposedly came from a personal flash drive of the actor found by a producer named Chris Todd, is baseless and being passed off as being written by their mother when it wasn't. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not," the late model's children stated on Instagram. "And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."
While speaking with Business Insider, Suzanne Kimberly Bracker backed up claims that Porter was not one to tell the public personal details, further indicating that the model did not write her supposed memoir. "Kim never gave even an interview about her private life," Bracker stated. "She would never do that to her children. She had plenty to say, but she would never do so publicly."