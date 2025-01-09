Why Wasn't Michelle Obama At Jimmy Carter's Funeral? Here's What We Know
Several politicians gathered in Washington on January 9, 2025, to celebrate the life of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, before he was laid to rest in his home state of Georgia. Carter was 100 at the time of his death on December 29, 2024, and the oldest living former U.S. President. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were at the event, along with President-elect Donald Trump, despite everything he's said about Carter in the past. Several other political figures were present for the funeral, including former President Barack Obama, but former First Lady Michelle Obama was absent from the proceedings.
Spokesperson Crystal Carson released the following statement, shared by AP News, regarding Michelle's absence: "Former First Lady Michelle Obama is not in attendance at President Carter's National Funeral Service. Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President." CNN was informed that Michelle was unable to attend due to a scheduling overlap and that she "is presently still in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation."
The political figures in attendance remained cordial
The Presidential election in November left the politicians and the country divided when Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States. Of those in attendance at Jimmy Carter's Washington funeral were all of the living former Presidents and their spouses, and they seemed to have put their differences aside and made peace for the occasion.
If Michelle Obama had attended the proceedings, she would have been seated between her husband and Trump, which could have been awkward considering Trump can't get her brutal takedown of him out of his head. Though the two clans have been at odds in the past for their polarizing viewpoints, not to mention a scathing speech from Barack Obama during the Democratic National Convention in August 2024, Barack and Trump played nice during the service. The two political figures appeared to engage in conversation, and more than just remaining civil, they were seen sharing a laugh before the funeral. Oh, to be a fly on the wall.